Sherri Shepard Talks “God’s Timing” of New Talk Show at AAFCA Awards

This month, 13th annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards took place at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. The night celebrated achievements in film and television. The event was hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and Alessha Renee.

Those who received honors included – Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”), Corey Hawkins (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), director Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”), Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) and more.

The red carpet was filled with a who’s who of Hollywood. Sherri Shepherd, Jay Ellis, Algee Smith, director Deon Taylor, Deon Coles, Geffri Maya, Lee Daniels, Saniyaa Sydney, Shaka King, Jeymes Samuel, Travon Free, Meagan Good, AAFCA president Gil Robertson and Chante Adams came out to support. Plus, EUR was there too!

Sherri Shepard shared her excitement about the official debut of her upcoming talk show, “Sherri” and the 18-year journey it’s taken.

“It’s very surreal. I did my very first pilot for a talk show in 2004,” said Shepard. “So 18 years later. A lot of no’s. A lot of people told me I wasn’t able to sit on the couch and talk. I came out of my mom’s womb talking. It really shows me God’s timing. It really says to me sometimes it’s not ‘no,’ it’s ‘not yet.’ To see God’s timing in this and God ordaining this, I’m in awe!”

Best director winner Jeymes Samuel shared what it meant to see his vision for an updated western come to fruition.

“As much vision as you have, it’s nothing like when it happens. Because at first it just exists in your head. But you know your people are going to respond to it because they’ve been missing. Even if they don’t think people don’t like Westerns. I happen to know that they do, they just haven’t been nourished in the right way. God just made me the cup of the nourishment,” said Samuel.

“The Harder They Fall” also received Best Music honors. Samuel got his start as an artist and music producer.

“When I start cooking melodically I go super hard,” added Samuel about his soundtrack and score. “So I knew we never had that gumbo before. I didn’t remix the Western, Hollywood did. They gave us a viewpoint of the old West that did not exist. One in four cowboys were Black. We’ve always been swagged out and musical.”

Best supporting actress winner Aunjanue Ellis said “being honored by AAFCA is why she’s an actress.” She wants to show a reflection of Black womanhood.

Complete list of the winners

Best Picture: “The Harder They Fall”

Best Director: Jeymes Samuel (“The Harder They Fall”)

Best Screenplay: “Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay)

Best Actor: Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Best Actress: Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Best Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Breakout Actor: Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”)

Best Ensemble: “The Harder They Fall”

Emerging Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”)

Best Music: “The Harder They Fall” (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z)

Best Independent Feature: “Who We Are”

Best Documentary: “Summer of Soul”

The Stanley Kramer Award for Social Justice: “Attica” Director Stanley Nelson and Co-Director Traci Curry

Building Change Award: Roxanne Avent-Taylor, The Hidden Empire Film Group

Salute to Excellence: John Gibson, MPA Advisor for Inclusion and Multicultural Outreach