Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Fashion Nova CEO Buys Largest Mansion in LA (‘The One’) for $141M

By Ny MaGee
Fashion Novas CEO, Richard Saghian
Fashion Novas CEO, Richard Saghian, buys The One in LA / Credit: Twitter

*Richard Saghian, owner of the online fashion outlet Fashion Nova, has reportedly copped a mega-mansion in Los Angeles worth $141 million.

The 105,000-square-foot house on a Bel-Air hilltop – also known as “The One,” is the largest home in LA, the Los Angeles Times reports. 

“The One Bel-Air is a once-in-a-lifetime property that can never be duplicated. There is nothing else like it. As a lifelong Angeleno and avid collector of real estate, I recognized this as a rare opportunity that also lets me own a unique property that is destined to be a part of Los Angeles history,” Saghian said Sunday in an emailed statement.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Slams Allegations of Stolen Designs with Fashion Nova Collection

Here’s more from the LA Times report: 

Saghian, 40, owns two other homes in Southern California, including a Malibu beach house that he purchased from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos last year for $14.7 million. He also owns a home in the so-called Bird Streets of the Hollywood Hills that he bought for $17.5 million in 2018. It was at that property where armed robbers in June followed Saghian’s Rolls Royce home and demanded jewelry and other valuables from his friends. Saghian, who had already gone inside, was not injured. All the suspects were caught and one killed by an armed guard.

Saghian winning bid for the home “was less than half the property’s $295-million list price,” per the report. 

“It’s an incredible deal,” said Branden Williams, who listed the home with his partner, Rayni Williams, and Aaron Kirman of Compass. “No one understands until they get up there. A house like this will never be built again. Whenever it sells again, it will be for even more.”

The One boasts the following amenities: “a sky deck with cabanas, multiple pools, a private theater, a bowling alley, a billiard room, a candy room, salon and spa as well as a nightclub. It has 21 bedrooms and 42 full bathrooms,” per the Los Angeles Times. 

Orange County architect Paul McClean, who designed Saghian’s Hollywood Hills home, also designed this ultra-modern marble-and-glass home. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

