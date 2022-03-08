Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton Had ‘Explosive’ Fight on RHOA

By Ny MaGee
Kandi Burruss & Marlo Hampton
KANDI & THE GANG — Premiere Event — Pictured: (l-r) Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss — (Photo by: Marcus Ingram/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

*Kandi Burruss has revealed that she and Marlo Hampton had an explosive fight while filming “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 14.

“Marlo, first of all, me and her bumped heads,” Burruss tells Page Six. “Child, she was throwing peaches at people!” 

Burruss was left quite stunned by the on-set tension because the singer pushed for Hampton to join the latest installment of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” as a full-time “Housewife”.

“I was like, ‘Of all people, why is she coming for me?’” Burruss tells Page Six while promoting her new reality show “Kandi and the Gang.” “Like, we’re supposed to be on the same page! I don’t even know what happened,” she added. 

Hampton has appeared on RHOA for the past ten seasons as a “friend of” and she joins the show following the departures of veteran cast members Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.

“It wasn’t like it was intentional. It wasn’t planned,” said Burruss of her recent onscreen battle with Hampton. “One thing led to another and it was just explosive. It went out of control.”

She added, “[We were] saying some really mean things to each other, let’s just say that. I don’t even know how they’re going to edit it to be clean because it was terrible.” 

Burruss and Hampton “didn’t make physical threats” toward each other during the fight.

“We really just talked back to each other, let’s just say [that],” said Burruss. “Tearing down everything you could tear down, it was just terrible.”

Hampton and Burruss are “cool now,” as Hampton attended the recent premiere party for “Kandi & the Gang” at Burruss’ Old Lady Gang restaurant. 

“We’re cool now,” said Burruss. “But there was a moment where I wondered how we were going to come back from the fight.”

A premiere date has not yet been announced for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 14. “Kandi & the Gang” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

