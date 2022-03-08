‘Good Trouble’ Only the Good Kind of Trouble! S4 Is Here | Watch

Season three of “Good Trouble” left us with so many unanswered questions!

Finally season four is premiering Wednesday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

Last season Callie (Maia Mitchell) was dealing with the twenty-something crisis; not quite the same as a mid-life crisis, but just as intense. She was also back together with Gael (Tommy Martinez), but he’s having a baby with Isabella (Priscilla Quintana), so the love triangle over! Or is it? Davia (Emma Hunton) is also in a love triangle and needs to decide if she is going to be with Matt (Erik Stocklin) or Dennis (Josh Pence).

EUR spoke with Hunton and she said “we will definitely see a resolution to the love triangle. I think one of my favorite arcs in this whole series is specifically in season four and Davia’s love for herself. I think we all know that you can’t be in a healthy relationship unless you’ve done the work and you love yourself.”

Season four also introduces a new character that moves into the Coterie, with the introduction of Joaquin (Bryan Craig). Craig plays a journalist writing a story on Luca (Booboo Stewart), but it seems like he is investigating all of the Coterie tenants. He is definitely going to be stirring some things up and perhaps stirring up Mariana’s (Cierra Ramirez) heart!?

“Joaquin is an investigative journalist that comes to L.A. with a hidden agenda and along the way he is pretty focused on his agenda and mission,” said Craig about his character. “But along the way he obviously creates some relationships and learns to like the people in the Coterie.

Meanwhile, Alice (Sherry Cola) and Sumi (Kara Wang) are back together as a couple and move in together. Malika (Zuri Adele) is in a poly relationship with many moving parts and just when we thought we knew where each part was going to land, Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson) shows back up. Now is she in a relationship with three or foour people?

“Malika is going to be partnered with herself this season and she’s making the choices that ignite her and excite her,” said Adele about Malika’s poly relationship this season.

It looks like we are in for a wild and exciting season four!

“