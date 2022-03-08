Eunice Moseley: Syndicated Entertainment Columnist Earns Doctorate in Management

*The Pulse of Entertainment syndicated columnist Eunice Moseley earns a Doctorate in Management: Leadership & Organizational Change from Walden University (PhD) – one of the leading online universities in the world. Also president of Freelance Associates, a management and public relations consulting firm, Dr. Eunice Moseley seeks to take her management and public relations strategy and consultant skills into the classroom. She is currently seeking research grants to publish papers and publications focused on the effect of leaders, such as managers, on the behavior of society.

Her career in management started while in high school as a supervisor of a fast-food restaurant (Ginos) at the age of 16. She continued in management as an E-3 level enlisted servicewoman in the Navy as supervisor of the Internet communications between the Navy and the Pentagon. After being honorably discharged from the Navy Dr. Eunice obtained a bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications from Morgan State University in 1986.

After graduating from Morgan she almost immediately became business manager at The Baltimore Times newspaper where she found employment that same year. During her 18 years working full-time at the newspaper she also held the positions of accounting manager, sales director, entertainment editor and promotions director. Because of demand for her management skills she launched Freelance Associates in 1993 to assist, and sometimes educate, others in business management and public relations tasks. In 1999 she launched the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference to educate artists about the business of entertainment and provide them with a platform where they can display their talents. This conference helped launch the careers of so many, such as Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Miguel who received a record deal at ULMII; Naturi Naughton who stars in the dramatic series “Power” was scouted by Broadway there; Roshon Feagan starred in two Disney series because of the information obtained there, and The Featherstone Brothers who performed an original song at ULMII was scouted by SisQo of Dru Hill who placed the single, “I Should Be Your Boyfriend,” on Dru Hill’s 3rd album. That song was the first single/music video off the album and it went platinum.

Aside from her Bachelors in Telecommunications from Morgan State University, Dr. Moseley has a Masters in Management/Public Relations (University of Maryland’s Global University), a Masters in Business Administration (University of Maryland’s Global University) and a Masters in Philosophy (Walden University).

Dr. Eunice was a weekly guest on Praise 98FM’s “Lady Charmaine Live Show” for her “The Pulse of Entertainment Update” segment (2007 – 2021). She is also an author of two biographically based books of poems titled “Journey to Love” (Amazon and Barnes & Nobles). Her entertainment column, The Pulse of Entertainment, launched in 1990 and is published twice a week at www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com and www.EURweb.com. In syndication it periodically appears in The Washington Informer, Atlanta Daily World, L.A. Watts Times, New Pittsburg Courier, L. A. Sentinel and the Michigan Chronicle – to name a few.

Over the years she has helped establish and expand many small businesses and provided strategies for effective public relations campaigns through Freelance Associates, a member of the Public Relations Society of America. Through her column The Pulse of Entertainment Dr. Moseley has interviewed such entertainment personalities as Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Queen Latifah, Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Bruce Willis, Mark Wahlberg, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Chris Brown, Faith Evans, Kelly Price, Ne-Yo, Shirley Caesar, T.D. Jakes, Fred Hammond, Bishop J Drew Sheard, Marvin Sapp, Dru Hill, Kirk Franklin, and Kirk Whalum. Event coverage has included the Grammy Awards, Golden Globes Awards, SAG Awards, ASCAP Awards, NAACP Image Awards and BMI Awards, as well as movie reviews for Warner Bros. Pictures, Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures and Walt Disney.

A Baltimore native who currently resides in the Los Angeles County of Long Beach, she is celebrating 23 years of community service with the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment conference.

