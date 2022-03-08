Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Democrats Have Enough Votes to Pass HR40 Bill to ‘Study’ Reparations for Black Americans

By Ny MaGee
Sheila Jackson Lee
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) speaks at a press conference on H.R. 40 legislation on Capitol Hill on November 16, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

*More than three decades after the H.R. 40 reparations bill was first introduced, it now has enough Democrat votes in the U.S. House to pass.

“This has been a 30-plus year journey,” said Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. “We had to take a different approach. We had to go one by one to members explaining this does not generate a check.”

Congressman John Conyers is the original sponsor of the bill study bill, first introduced in 1989, After he retired, Jackson Lee took over as lead sponsor.  The H.R. 40 reparations bill would establish a “commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans.” 

Per Moguldom, “To do so, the commission would research and examine slavery and systematic discrimination in America from 1619 to the present day and “recommend appropriate remedies.” ”

READ MORE: Calif. Reparations Task Force: Recent Mtg. Honored Movement’s History | VIDEO

“I started fighting for reparations at a time when it didn’t pass the laugh test, when I spent most of my time just trying to get people in power just to utter the word reparations,” Nkechi Taifa, director of the Reparation Education Project, told The Washington Post.

Taifa said George Floyd changed everything.

“He was like the Emmett Till of the 21st century,” Taifa continued. “It was something about his murder that captured the attention of the world just like Emmett Till’s murder did 70 years ago. It started a new movement that led to this mainstream conversation about reparations. But people need to know this conversation didn’t just pop up overnight on the internet, people have been fighting for reparations for a long time.”

Cities across the country are reportedly exploring how to implement versions of reparations. Meanwhile, many Americans are opposed to the idea.

“Reparations is about repair and when you repair the damage that has been done, you do so much to move a society forward. This commission can be a healing process. Telling the truth can heal America,” Jackson Lee said.

