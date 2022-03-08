DaBaby Jokes He’s ‘Still Scared’ After Bowling Alley Fight with DaniLeigh’s Brother [VIDEO]

*DaBaby is speaking out about the bowling alley fight involving him and DaniLeigh’s brother, and the reported lawsuit stemming from the incident.

During a “Breakfast Club” interview on Monday, the rapper jokingly said the’s “still scared of that situation.”

“Yeah man, I don’t know how the world works today,” DaBaby said.

“I’m still scared of that situation now,” he added. “I heard it was gonna be rough for me so I don’t really speak on that. N***a might pop up downstairs.”

We previously reported that a viral video of DaBaby having a violent brawl with his ex-girlfriend’s brother Brandon Bills hit the internet last month. The two men reportedly got into a physical altercation at a bowling alley in #LosAngeles.

READ MORE: Ignance on Display: DaBaby & DaniLeigh’s Brother Go At it – She Responds | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

DaniLeigh and Bills both addressed the incident on their Instagram stories. Bill claims he only approached DaBaby to “talk like men” before the altercation.

Elsewhere in the Breakfast Club interview, DaBaby addressed getting a mention in Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special in which he referenced the homophobic remarks the rapper made at Rolling Loud last year.

“I appreciate the light that he shed on the situation and the cancel culture thing,” DaBaby said. “But at the same time, you know, bringing up the other situation … Putting more context around it what have helped it. That’s all. But at the same time, I wasn’t mad at it at all, like, he’s a comedian. And at the same time, it’s brilliant.”

Watch his full interview below.