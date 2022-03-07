Monday, March 7, 2022
Should Bounty Hunters Get Cop Status? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

By riversteff
*A Houston man who was ambushed as he got into his vehicle was shot and killed by two men who claimed to be bounty hunters. Walter Hutchins was 31. He was a new father with a baby just a few months old. Now his child will grow up without him.

Hutchins’ death was a scene reminiscent of the few seconds it took for a Minneapolis police officer to shoot and kill Amir Locke last month. Also, it reminds me of how Andrew Brown was killed last year in Elizabeth City, N.C. when members of a SWAT team shot him in the back of the head after they said he tried to drive away from them while trying to serve a search warrant.

There is a growing energy in the United States that says a Black person’s life has no value. Click on the video above to find out why the people who shot and killed Hutchins could get away with his murder.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your questions, comments and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

