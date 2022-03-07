Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Sherri Shepherd ‘So Thankful’ to Wendy Williams Amid News Of Her Talk Show Takeover

By Ny MaGee
0

Sherri Shepherd (Wendy Williams Show)
Sherri Shepherd

*Sherri Shepherd is “so thankful” for Wendy Williams after announcing her new talk show will takeover Williams’ timeslot as “The Wendy Williams Show” has been given the ax. 

“I’m so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done,” Shepherd told Deadline

She added: “I’m thankful because if it wasn’t for Wendy the eyes wouldn’t have been on me. I’m so thankful to her. We’re all praying for her.”

Williams has not hosted her eponymous talk show since last summer when she went on a health-related hiatus. The show has since used a lew of celebrity guest hosts, including Sherri. 

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Reacts to Sherri Shepherd Replacing Her – WATCH Sherri Breakdown Crying

Wendy Williams - Sherri Shepherd (Wireimage-Getty)
Wendy Williams – Sherri Shepherd (Wireimage-Getty)

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care late last year. 

“Wendy won’t be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves’ disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time,” a source tells People.

“But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false. Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing,” the source adds.

Shepherd, 54, first hosted in November 2021 and the ratings soared to the highest it’s been all season. She has guest-hosted multiple times since.

The decision to end “The Wendy Williams Show” was made in February, with Shepherd’s own daytime series titled “Sherri” taking its place beginning in September.

Shepherd hasn’t spoken to Williams since the news of her new show. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sherri (@sherrieshepherd)

“It’s not like everybody thinks that in Hollywood, we all have each other’s phone numbers,” she said. “Wendy knows me because I’ve sat in as a guest and I guest hosted for her two years ago. So it’s not like she doesn’t know me but we’re not friends. I am glad that she trusted me when they asked if I could come in and trusted that I could do it.”

Last month, Williams’ rep, Howard Bragman, issued a statement on the decision to end “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show,’ ” he said. “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

A new slate of guest hosts will fill in for the month of March.

“The Wendy Williams Show”  airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on Fox.

Previous articleD.L. Hughley Slams Kanye West for ‘Stalking’ Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian | VIDEO
Next articleJason Momoa Reacts to ‘Separating in the Public Eye’ From Lisa Bonet
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO