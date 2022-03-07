New Calibr Magazine Focuses on Black Life And Protection! | VIDEO

*If you are a part of the 2nd Amendment community in your local area, you probably have been searching for a way to connect with 2A advocates in the Black community nationwide! Calibr Magazine could be that missing link in the 2A community chain.

The premiere hard copy issue was distributed nationwide a few weeks ago. But it’s also available in digital format. Gwen Witherspoon is Executive Editor. She appeared on 2nd Amendment Sis podcast with Eurweb correspondent Steffanie Rivers to discuss the premier issue and why this magazine was overdue. Click on the video above to hear the details.

