Monday, March 7, 2022
New Calibr Magazine Focuses on Black Life And Protection! | VIDEO

By riversteff
*If you are a part of the 2nd Amendment community in your local area, you probably have been searching for a way to connect with 2A advocates in the Black community nationwide! Calibr Magazine could be that missing link in the 2A community chain. 

The premiere hard copy issue was distributed nationwide a few weeks ago. But it’s also available in digital format. Gwen Witherspoon is Executive Editor. She appeared on 2nd Amendment Sis podcast with Eurweb correspondent Steffanie Rivers to discuss the premier issue and why this magazine was overdue. Click on the video above to hear the details.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

