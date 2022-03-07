Nas Posted Pic of Him and 2Pac – Now He’s Being Sued by Photog

*#Nas is in hot water after posting a picture of him and #2pac to social media.

Photographer #AlPereira is suing the rapper for sharing an infamous photo of himself and 2pac on Instagram. In 1993, Pereira took a photo of the two rappers hanging out in New York. However, in 2017, Pereira republished and had the picture copy written.

According to the lawsuit, in 2020, Pereira noticed the image on Nas’s Instagram account. He claims the rapper posted the picture without permission or licensing the work.

The photo hitting social media didn’t sit well with Pereira since he says he makes a living off of selling licenses to his images. He also adds that the photo’s value has decreased since it’s on the internet now.

On top of that, Pereira is accusing Nas of posting the picture to heighten his social media stats and gain profit from his work.

Pereira is suing for unspecified damages plus an injunction against the rapper for using his work.

