Jason Momoa Reacts to ‘Separating in the Public Eye’ From Lisa Bonet

*Jason Momoa is speaking out about “separating in the public eye” following his brief split from wife Lisa Bonet.

The pair are said to be working out their marital problems after announcing their separation last month. The “Aquaman” actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of himself with the two kids the shares with Bonet, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola at the premiere of “The Batman.” The film stars Momoa’s stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. As you know, Kravitz is Bonet’s daughter whom she shares with rocker Lenny Kravitz.

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” he captioned the post. “It’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

Check out his full IG message below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

We previously reported that a month after announcing their shocking split, Jason and Lisa reunited and Momoa has reportedly moved back into the family home.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” an insider tells HollywoodLife. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

Momoa announced his separation from Bonet on January 12.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” he said in a since-deleted statement posted on his Instagram page at the time. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

He continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Bonet and Momoa began dating in 2005 before tying the knot in 2017.