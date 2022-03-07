EURVideoNews: Chicago Woman Creates ‘Kwik Fingers’ for Hairstyling | WATCH

*Connie Boatman-Tate grew up in Cabrini-Green and had an unconventional path, but ended up as an inventor.

“When I was growing up, I couldn’t really afford to get my hair done,” said Boatman-Tate. “I spent many years being a DIY stylist.”

Her experience struggling with one style led her to create Kwik Fingers. It is a dual-sided comb with a retractable parting tail.

“I had this prototype, and it worked,” said Boatman-Tate.

The comb is supposed to serve as a detangler, while also protecting fingers.

Get the FULL story via the video report below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Sherri Shepherd ‘So Thankful’ to Wendy Williams Amid News Of Her Talk Show Takeover