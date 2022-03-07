Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Drake Buys $70M Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Report That He Earned $50M in 2021

By Ny MaGee
0

Drake
Drake (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

*Drake has reportedly purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills that was previously owned by British singer Robbie Williams

The artist dropped around $70 million for the Tuscany-style Beverly Crest mansion, according to Hip Hop DX.

Here’s more from the report: 

Originally listed for $85 million, the massive 20,000 square foot estate is one of the most exclusive luxury pads in the city of L.A., sprawling out over more than 20 acres — which is the most land of any property in the Beverly Hills area code of 90210. Other amenities include 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, an 11-car garage, an elevator, wine cellar and a private orchard.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report, Drake was one of the top earners in Hip Hop in 2021. The actor-turned rapper bagged $50 million last year, Forbes reports. 

READ MORE: Travis Scott, Drake, Apple and Live Nation Hit with $750M Astroworld Lawsuit

Forbes journalist Zack O’Malley Greenburg published his report for top Hip Hop earners for 2021, with Jigga taking the #1 spot ($470 million) and Kanye West ($250 million) coming in #2 followed by Diddy ($75 million) and then Drake.

Drizzy reacted to the reported $50 million in earnings by hopping into the comments of an Instagram post referencing the Forbes article and posted a crying laughing emoji — perhaps suggesting the figure is way off. 

Previous articleHere’s the Surprising Reason Perfume Prices Are Skyrocketing | VIDEO
Next articleDMX’s Fiancée Says ‘My Life Changed So Fast’ After Rapper’s Death
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO