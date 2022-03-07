Drake Buys $70M Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Report That He Earned $50M in 2021

*Drake has reportedly purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills that was previously owned by British singer Robbie Williams.

The artist dropped around $70 million for the Tuscany-style Beverly Crest mansion, according to Hip Hop DX.

Here’s more from the report:

Originally listed for $85 million, the massive 20,000 square foot estate is one of the most exclusive luxury pads in the city of L.A., sprawling out over more than 20 acres — which is the most land of any property in the Beverly Hills area code of 90210. Other amenities include 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, an 11-car garage, an elevator, wine cellar and a private orchard.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report, Drake was one of the top earners in Hip Hop in 2021. The actor-turned rapper bagged $50 million last year, Forbes reports.

Forbes journalist Zack O’Malley Greenburg published his report for top Hip Hop earners for 2021, with Jigga taking the #1 spot ($470 million) and Kanye West ($250 million) coming in #2 followed by Diddy ($75 million) and then Drake.

Fresh of the presses: my list of hip-hop’s highest-paid artists of 2021. The top ten acts earned more than $1 billion pretax combined, nearly double their prepandemic annual haul. 1. Jay-Z $470m

2. Kanye West $250

3. Diddy $75m Full list: https://t.co/Ls8Re6D509 pic.twitter.com/ZhWGR3SjvO — Zack O’Malley Greenburg (@zogblog) February 28, 2022

Drizzy reacted to the reported $50 million in earnings by hopping into the comments of an Instagram post referencing the Forbes article and posted a crying laughing emoji — perhaps suggesting the figure is way off.