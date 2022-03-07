DMX’s Fiancée Says ‘My Life Changed So Fast’ After Rapper’s Death

*Desiree Lindstrom, the fiancée of the late hip-hop icon DMX, is speaking out about how she is managing her grief following the rapper’s death last April.

“I haven’t moved on. It’s hard, you know? It’s really hard. I just take it to minute by minute,” said Lindstrom during an interview on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast.

DMX died on April 9 following complications stemming from a drug-induced heart attack. “Some people say you could take it day by day, but it’s second by second. My life changed so fast [in] the blink of an eye,” added Lindstrom, who shared 5-year-old son Exodus with the hip-hop icon.

Per MadameNoire, “Lindstrom is studying to become an esthetician as she raises her young son, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 kidney disease. “

“I just want to build myself to be a great mother to Exodus,” Lindstrom continued. “I want him to see that he has a strong mother that can stand up on her own, and I’m just trusting in God through the process. I go up and down with emotions. I have to really force myself to keep it moving, keep going.”

Taking care of her sick son comes with a new set of challenges for Lindstrom.

“Sometimes it’s hard, just looking at him. He has so many different qualities of his father,” she explained. “So when I do shed a tear, he’ll be like, ‘Mommy, are you okay? And I’ll say, ‘You just did something that was like your father.’ And he’s like, ‘Mommy, it’s okay, Daddy’s with God, he’s watching over us. He’s our angel.’ I just thank God that he gave me a son that is like that. He’s just like his dad.”.

