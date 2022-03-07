Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

DMX’s Fiancée Says ‘My Life Changed So Fast’ After Rapper’s Death

By Ny MaGee
0

Desiree Lindstrom
DMX and Desiree Lindstrom – Desiree Lindstron/Instagram

*Desiree Lindstrom, the fiancée of the late hip-hop icon DMX, is speaking out about how she is managing her grief following the rapper’s death last April.

“I haven’t moved on. It’s hard, you know? It’s really hard. I just take it to minute by minute,” said Lindstrom during an interview on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast.

DMX died on April 9 following complications stemming from a drug-induced heart attack. “Some people say you could take it day by day, but it’s second by second. My life changed so fast [in] the blink of an eye,” added Lindstrom, who shared 5-year-old son Exodus with the hip-hop icon.

READ MORE: Woman Comes Forward as 15th Child of Late Rapper DMX Amid Estate Battle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Desiree Lindstrom 🐾 (@desi123love)

Per MadameNoire, Lindstrom is studying to become an esthetician as she raises her young son, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 kidney disease.

“I just want to build myself to be a great mother to Exodus,” Lindstrom continued. “I want him to see that he has a strong mother that can stand up on her own, and I’m just trusting in God through the process. I go up and down with emotions. I have to really force myself to keep it moving, keep going.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Desiree Lindstrom 🐾 (@desi123love)

Taking care of her sick son comes with a new set of challenges for Lindstrom. 

“Sometimes it’s hard, just looking at him. He has so many different qualities of his father,” she explained. “So when I do shed a tear, he’ll be like, ‘Mommy, are you okay? And I’ll say, ‘You just did something that was like your father.’ And he’s like, ‘Mommy, it’s okay, Daddy’s with God, he’s watching over us. He’s our angel.’ I just thank God that he gave me a son that is like that. He’s just like his dad.”.

Watch Desiree Lindstrom’s full interview on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast below.

Previous articleDrake Buys $70M Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Report That He Earned $50M in 2021
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO