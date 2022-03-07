Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson to Appear in Episode 9 of ‘Bel-Air’

*If you haven’t heard, Peacock’s critically-acclaimed drama series ”Bel-Air” has reunited with original “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” stars Daphne Maxwell Reid (Frank’s Place, Snoops) and Vernee Watson-Johnson (General Hospital, Bob Hearts Abishola). Both will guest star in the new hit series.

Daphne Maxwell Reid will play “Helen” and Vernee Watson-Johnson will play “Janice,” members of the Art Council Board of Trustee. The two will guest star in episode 109 of BEL-AIR, streaming March 24 on Peacock.

Maxwell Reid played Aunt Viv and Watson-Johnson played Viola “Vy” Smith in the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series.

Bel-Air is currently streaming on Peacock. New episodes are released every Thursday. The season one finale will stream on Thursday, March 31 on Peacock.

SERIES DESCRIPTION:

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens. The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

source: [email protected] / www.PeacockTV.com