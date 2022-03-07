Monday, March 7, 2022
D.L. Hughley Slams Kanye West for ‘Stalking’ Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
D.L. Hughley
*D.L. Hughley is not impressed with Ye stalking his ex-wife on social media. 

The comedian chopped it up with DJ Vlad recently and shared his thoughts on the rapper’s Instagram posts in which he takes aim at Kim Kardashian and her alleged new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Most recently, Ye dropped a disturbing video showing a claymation version of Davidson being buried alive. The rapper has also shared private messages between him and Kardashian online.

According to reports, Ye allegedly purchased a home across the street from Kim and their four children and he has publicly objected to some of her parenting choices when it comes to their eldest child, daughter North West.

“I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate,” Hughley said. “He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that.’”

READ MORE: Kanye West Confirms Relationship with Kim Kardashian Clone [PHOTO]

Hughley went on to say that the “difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple of hundred million dollars.” And when it comes to Pete Davidson, Hughley explains in the clip above that if you’re “threatening the dude that’s f*cking your woman, all he gonna do is f*ck her harder.”

“I would want my family [together], I understand that, too,” Hughley said. “But if you want your family, stop doing the shit you did that made her leave. How about take your medicine. All that wild shit you were doing that got her, be different. Stop doing the crazy shit that exhausted her. It’s so important, when a woman gets in her 40s and you get in your 40s, all that shit that was fun is exhausting.”

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments and check out additional clips from Hughley’s VLAD TV interview below.

And another clip below…

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

