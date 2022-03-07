Conservative Critic Slams ‘The Batman’ for Being Too ‘Woke’

*Several conservative critics have taken to social media to express their annoyance that “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson is too “woke.”

One problematic scene is “when Batman and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) are chatting about who the Riddler is targeting … rich, corrupt politician types … all in the name of social inequality and justice,” per TMZ, and Catwoman calls them “white privileged a*****es”.

Another criticism is the number of Black actors cast for significant roles, including James Gordon and the Mayor-elect. As reported by TMZ, a handful of critics are calling it “woke casting.”

There’s also LGBT representation, as Kravitz revealed that she played her version of Catwoman as bisexual.

The actress plays nightclub worker Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), who flirts with Batman and refers to a female companion named Anika as “baby.”

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” Kravitz told Pedestrian when asked about Kyle’s sexuality.

Director Matt Reeves told the outlet, “In terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said, which I loved, was that [Kyle is] drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore, and Anika is like a stray and she loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has to her mother who she lost, who was a stray anymore.”

“So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure,” he added. “She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

Meanwhile, “The Batman” earned an estimated $128.5 million at the North American box office this weekend. According to PEOPLE, the story focuses on Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his transformation into Batman.

Kravitz told Empire that she studied cats to help her master the physicality of her Catwoman performance.

“We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement,” she explained.