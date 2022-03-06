Tristan Wild’s New Show Confronts False Stereotypes About Black Men | VIDEO

*Some could strongly that Black males in the US are one of the most unfairly treated groups by social media and real life. Tristan “Mack” Wilds is done with the unfair treatment and strives to bring to light all misconceptions associated with the Black man through “Profiled: The Black Man,” his new Discovery + show.

The star was featured in “The Wire” recently appeared on “TMZ Live” where he addressed the false beliefs – misconceptions and stereotypes – attached to Black males from leaving their families to devaluing the Black women, among others.

As a Black male who grew up in the United States, Tristan speaks from the first-hand experience of these stereotypes and their effects. He can relate to what it feels like to be associated with something you are not due to your gender and race. It is undeniable that these presumptions are damaging and can result in irreversible and regretful outcomes.

The fabulous Tina Knowles-Lawson executively produces the Discovery+ show – Lawson, who strategically invested in passing her message loud and clear to the world. Tina’s strategy was to avoid selling the show to a predominantly Black network believing that the White audience needs more education and the movie’s lesson compared to the Black community. So, the show – Discovery+ is the perfect candidate for the requirements.

It is interesting that as Tristan exposes how the media unfairly profiles the Black man and the problems they face; the cops get an idea from the social media profiling of the Black male community and perpetuate the false narrative. The show premiered at the beginning of the month, and new episodes air every Saturday. To catch Tristan’s full interview, tune in to “TMZ Live” and get the complete details about the show and the star’s opinion of the Black male stereotypes.