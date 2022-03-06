New Mom Jeannie Mai Jenkins: Breastfeeding Not Going Well 🙁

*Jeannie Mai is back to reality, this time about breastfeeding, saying it’s harder than childbirth. The talk show host opened up about the challenges she’s having trying to produce enough milk to feed her young daughter, Monaco.

“Been tackling this breastfeeding thing for two months,” she wrote alongside photos of herself using a breast pump. “Listening to a lactation nurse, reading advice online, and getting so much help from other moms. Hands down, it’s been the most difficult part of this entire mom journey. I already HEARD it was gonna be, but I never imagined this. For me, it’s was even more difficult than giving birth.”

Following that, the 43-year-old went on to explain what a nurse recommended she do in order to maintain her milk supply, but she claims that it hasn’t worked.

“Since then, every 3 hrs looked like this: Latch, supplement with formula since I could only give her an ounce, (IF that), go and pump to signal the body to make more milk, set alarm to take milk thistle pills, sunflower Lecithin pills, drink fenugreek tea, massage boobs, in one-hour prepare boobs with a hot compress or towel, wake the baby up, repeat. And two months later, I STILL don’t make enough milk to feed my baby,” she expressed.

Mai admitted that she had to stop comparing herself to other mothers because it was affecting her mental health. Her candidness regarding her pregnancy and postpartum experience is nothing new for the former stylist. A few months after giving birth, she claimed she felt “ready to fall off” her lower half.

Mai and Jeezy married in April 2021. Initially, “The Real” talk show host didn’t want kids when she married Jeezy, 44. On their wedding day, she began IVF treatments, and they had their daughter in January.

