Loni Love & Scott Evans Host 8th Annual Better Brothers LA Truth Awards March 12

*LOS ANGELES, CA – Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA), the most prominent Black LGBTQ+ organization, in association with award-winning actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and her non-profit organization, The DIVA Foundation, announces that the 8th Annual Truth Awards will be co-hosted by Emmy-Award-winning host Loni Love and Scott Evans along with a live musical performance by R&B sensation, Kelly Price in Hollywood at the Taglyan Complex on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 6:00 pm.

This year’s award honorees includes Colman Domingo (Candyman), who is the recipient of the History Maker Award, AMAAD Institute (LGBTQ+ Community Based Organization), who will receive the Advocate Award, and TEA-G-I-F (Claudia Jordan, Al Reynolds, Funky Dineva) with the Media & Arts Award. Additional honorees, presenters will be announced next week.

“The Truth Awards came out of this idea of affirming and acknowledging Black LGBTQ+ individuals,” said Scott Hamilton, co-founder of BBLA. “It goes hand in hand with visibility. We’re not only showcasing ourselves-affirming ourselves-but we’re also showing the larger Black community that we exist. I think that’s where many of us still find our greatest sense of self, and so we need to have more of a dialogue going on.”

Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) created the Truth Awards to celebrate the incredible artistic and business accomplishments of individuals and their allies across the Black LGBTQ + community. Since its inception in 2015, the awards have grown to be the most visible annual Black LGBTQ+ awards show. A perfect demonstration of this mission in action was during the 6th Annual Truth Awards, where Zaya Wade made her Red Carpet Debut (accompanied by her father Dawayne Wade and Gabrielle Union). In addition to the annual Truth Awards, Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) also works year-round to educate, inspire, and connect the Black LGBTQ community throughout Southern California. To date, over $75,000 in scholarships has been awarded to Black LGBTQ+ students pursuing post-secondary education.

The 8th Annual Truth Awards are presented by LeadersUp, Atlantic Health Systems, Sony Pictures Entertainment, USC Race and Equity Center, and Northrop Grumman.

ABOUT BETTER BROTHERS LOS ANGELES (BBLA)

Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) was created to provide spaces for members of the Black LGBTQ+ community to network, socialize and be BETTER – at life, love, and community. Developing a sense of community has been a challenge for some within our community, given the cultural and religious opposition to our orientation and gender identity. As those challenges have receded in mainstream society, they still present significant difficulties and sometimes constrain a healthy sense of well-being. Since our inception, BBLA has sponsored cultural, informational, recreational, and social/networking events. We continue to invest and create opportunities that increase community confidence and pride. Visit www.BetterBrothersLA.com

ABOUT THE DIVA FOUNDATION

The DIVA Foundation — founded in 1990 by Tony-nominated actress and HIV/AIDS advocate Sheryl Lee Ralph — is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, created as a living memorial to the many friends she lost to HIV/AIDS as an original cast member of the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls,” and because she was concerned for the threat HIV/AIDS posed to women and children. Over the years, the DIVA Foundation has worked to break the silence and erase the stigma still connected to HIV/AIDS and encourage people to get tested to know their HIV status.

