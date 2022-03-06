Kamala Harris Walks Across Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday Anniversary | WATCH

*Vice President Kamala Harris walks across the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 57th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Bloody Sunday commemorates when, in 1965, 600 people began a march from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama, demanding an end to discrimination in voter registration. At the Edmund Pettus Bridge, state and local lawmen attacked the marchers with billy clubs and tear gas, driving them back to Selma. Seventeen people were hospitalized and dozens were more injured by police.

