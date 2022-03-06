EUR Film Revue: ‘The Batman’ Captivates

*“The Batman,” the most anticipated film of the year, lives up to the hype. The compelling Caped Crusader had some big shoes to fill and he filled them superbly. Matt Reeves’ Batman iteration strikes all the right chords cinematically and emotionally. Batman and Catwoman’s (Zoe Kravitz) charged relationship is a conduit for some of the movie’s most magnetic scenes.

Robert Pattinson’s acting creds are indisputable. After high profile roles in “Harry Potter” and “The Twilight Saga,” he did a slew of indies. “Remember Me” is the one in which I first interviewed Pattinson, who was engaging and funny. [Meghan Markle also appeared in “Remember Me”]. The first time I interviewed Zoe Kravitz was for “X-Men: First Class.” She was just as feisty then as she is now.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Zoë Kravitz Reveals Catwoman is Bisexual in ‘The Batman’

The chemistry between Kravitz and Pattison onscreen is just as present off—and just as competitive. When they were asked about Catwoman (Selena) and Batman’s relationship, the banter and exchange of barbs said it all:

ZOE KRAVITZ: Selena doesn’t really want Batman’s help. Batman kind of needs Selena’s help. I think to be honest, at first, I really think she wishes he would go away. She’s focused on trying to find her friend. Later they find out they’re kindred spirits. I think at first, she’s like, who is this guy? And why won’t he go away?

ROBERT PATTISON: Yeah. Right. [Laughs]

ZK: It’s true. I think she’s really like…

RP: For like five minutes. [Laughs]

ZK: I think she’s desperately in love with him, but I do think at first, she really doesn’t want his help. What’s interesting about the dynamic is that they need something from each other.

Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) is an ally of Batman and both “don’t have an enormous amount of trust in the cops,” Wright explained. He went on to say, “Gotham is obviously styled largely off New York City. Batman is human. He lives and inhabits space that many of us do. There’s a relatability. The world Batman lives in is relevant to our times, a kind of a social and political reality. Batman and Gordon are on the same side in terms of their perspective on the city and what can be done in the face of its disintegration.”

Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm