Actor Tim Reid Launching ‘Legacy of A People’ Streaming Platform Exclusively for Black Creators

*Actor Tim Reid was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and attended Norfolk State University. He was the writer of “WKRP Cincinnati,” among other great shows. Together with his wife Daphne Maxwell- Reid, they opened New Millennium Studios in 1997, where they have been doing film production since. He is now launching a streaming service dubbed “The Legacy of A People.”

The platform is exclusively designed for sharing the Black experience among Africans in the diaspora. Reid, who has more than 40 years of experience in acting, production, and comedy, with more than 100 credits to his name, told NBC 12 that “Legacy of A People” would cover all aspects of Black entertainment from music to science, culture, and history.

The platform will feature documentary films, TV shows, and anything else that showcases the Black heritage while giving multicultural creators from the Black community an opportunity to tell the world their stories. According to Reid, the platform will have three channels in the coming weeks with the hopes of expanding to four or five in the future (internationally).

Streaming has been in the uproar in recent years with the COVID- 19 pandemic being the primary contributor – people were forced to stay at home most of the time.

Despite the millions of streaming platforms available today, very few are dedicated to sharing the deep roots of the Black heritage. The ’90s sitcoms, independent Black movies, and plays have been trying but don’t feature the deep Black content equivalent to their level.

For the longest time, Reid has been an agent of change in Hollywood, and when he auditioned for “WKRP Cincinnati,” he was allowed to keep his beard and earring, which led to massive debates at the top network levels. He told NBC that he wasn’t going to lose his job over the terms and stood his ground which led to the outcome – he and ED Bradley were the only Blacks allowed to wear a beard and earing on TV, which lasted for about two to three years. He adds that Hollywood is, interestingly, one of the most racist institutions.