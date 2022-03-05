Why the Showtime Era Lakers Are Unimpressed with New HBO Series About Them | VIDEO

*HBO recently has an upcoming show based on the Showtime Lakers. Unexpectedly, however, the Lakers organization and the players from the era have become the biggest loathers of the show, and you are probably wondering why. A report released earlier discloses why they feel the way they do. According to Lacey Rose of The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO series dubbed “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” is set to premiere on Sunday, March 6. The series retells the Los Angeles Lakers 1980s era experience.

However, according to Rose’s report, a few of the Showtime Lakers era stakeholders are concerned about the impact of the series – they think that it will not whitewash some of the most unsavory parts of NBA life. Rose adds that the league lawyers have also reached out regarding NBA trademarks and logos usage. Read the report here if you are interested in knowing other exciting aspects of the film and how it came together.

The most compelling part of the Showtime Laker’s story was the debauchery of what the team had become notorious for. The late Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss was a wild “animal” who threw endless Hollywood parties frequented by the team members. Then after super star player Magic Johnson’s HIV diagnosis in 1991, Johnson sought to raise awareness about the dangers of unprotected sex.

Most former Lakers players of that era are now in their 60s and 70s and wouldn’t like their dirty past being put in the spotlight, especially with Hollywood’s penchant for stretching the truth. Besides, none of the Showtime players and dignitaries created control over the series. Neither will they benefit from it in any way. Despite being one of the most anticipated series of 2022, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has strongly spoken out against “Winning Time.” So has Johnson, among other affected figures.