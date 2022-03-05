Saturday, March 5, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsEvents
Education

Disney Dreamers Mentored by Prominent African American Celebrities and Business Professionals | PhotosVideos

0
By Tibberly G. Richard and Caleb William Cox

DDA - Disney Dreamers Academy
DDA – Disney Dreamers Academy

*If you are between the ages of 13 to 19 or know someone within this age group, the Disney Dreamer’s Academy educational mentorship program is worth learning more about.

Each year Walt Disney World selects 100 students and teens throughout the country to participate in a coveted opportunity.

The annual program is four days long but packs decades of career training, networking, and career education within that timeframe. Applying to the Disney Dreamers program is worth the effort.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ambassador Kelly Rowland! Singer/Actress Kicks off 15th Annual Dreamers Academy | Photos

Tracey D Powell
Tracey D Powell Walt Disney World Resort Vice President and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion / Photo: Disney

“We are excited and honored to celebrate 15 years of Disney Dreamers Academy with this year’s class,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort Vice President and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “We’ve embraced this opportunity to amplify the event, and we’re thrilled to introduce new experiences, new career programs and new mentors.”

According to Walt Disney representatives, those new experiences include career-building workshops, networking sessions, mentorship connections and introductions to future professional opportunities at The Walt Disney Company and beyond.

Disney Dreamers and Mickey
Disney Dreamers and Mickey / Photo: DDA

The 2022 Disney Dreamers are given carte blanche access to some of the greatest minds and top professionals within their respective fields. A point worth marinating. Consider meeting Film Producer and Writer Ralph Farquhar, whose name appears on so many familiar shows including the newly revamped “The Proud Family”; Kelly L. Carter, ESPN’s “The Undefeated”; Scripps 2021 National Spelling Bee Champion “Zalia Avant-Garde”; Andre Robinson, award-winning voice and film actor. There is also a good mix of very seasoned professionals and younger professionals that are the same age group as Dreamers and perhaps some a bit younger. But the purpose is the same – to gain knowledge about what it takes to be successful in any career of choice and understand that success includes setbacks and failures.

Day one started with a cavalcade featuring Kelly Rowland, Dreamer’s Academy Ambassador and the100 Dreamers and an evening welcome celebration hosted by two former Academy graduates. The first day ended with a fireworks spectacular at Epcot’s French Island.

On day two Dreamers got lessons in networking and career training at the Disney Dreamers Career Academy.  Dreamers were divided into groups based on career interests. The sessions included:  Academy of Entertainment, Design, Media, Sports and Storytelling; Academy of Business, Social Media and Service Careers; and Academy of Sciences, Technology and Storytelling. Within these training sessions, the students interacted with Disney cast members and top professionals. There were also Deep Dive sessions at Disney University and throughout the campus. These session focused on careers in government, law, filmmaking Animation, graphic design, music, ASE, NatGeo and Entrepreneurship.

Day Three focused on image and branding. On hand for the branding session was Traci Powell, Walt Disney Executive; Mikki Taylor, TV personality, writer, and speaker. You may know her as a media icon formerly of Essence Magazine, and Lisa Nichols, motivational speaker, media personality and CEO of Motivating the Masses, Inc.

Nichols encouraged Dreamers to embrace who they are without apology and to understand that success is personal and is defined by each of us individually.

“Every day is a new day to write your story the way you want to write it,” proclaims Nichols. “You don’t have to start number 1. You don’t have to finish number 1. You just have to finish in a state that feels good to you.”

Disney Dreamers - students deep dive (studio)
High school students participate in career workshops the landmark 15th year of Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Disney Dreamers Academy, taking place March 3-6, 2022 is a mentorship event hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort that fosters the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities. / Photo: DDA

Disney Dreamers - students deep dive
High school students participate in career workshops the landmark 15th year of Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Disney Dreamers Academy, taking place March 3-6, 2022 is a mentorship event hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort that fosters the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities. / Photo: DDA

Day three also hosted the popular Conversations with… which is a live interactive interview series with celebrity and professional guests. Guests who spoke live on stage with host and reporter Janai Norman of “Good Morning America” were retired NBA player Quentin “Que” Richardson, Bruce Smith, creator and Executive Producer of The Proud Family and The Princess and the Frog, and Prentice Penny, Award-Winning Writer, Director and Producer of Insecure.

Sunday’s finale will culminate with the Disney Dreamers Academy graduation ceremony.

Here are the 100 students who were selected to participate in the 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy. We wish them all the best on this exciting opportunity!

Alabama

  • Tylor Anderson, Mobile
  • Ava Cocke, Fairhope
  • Nolan Hatcher, Birmingham
  • Mackenzie Hill, Hazel Green
  • Jaynie Turner, Helena

Arizona

  • Annalise Jones, Mesa
  • Prisha Shroff, Chandler

California

  • Jamila Abdelkarim, Fullerton
  • Roi Clinton, Manhattan Beach
  • Kayli Joy Cooper, Studio City
  • Kevin Gonzalez Ramirez, San Diego
  • Katherine Lawler. Livermore
  • Alex Zhang, Cupertino

Colorado

  • Caleb Hatch, Colorado Springs
  • Sophia Mitsuoka, Centennial

Florida

  • Ramon Abreu, Windermere
  • Christianna Alexander, Jacksonville
  • Zachary Andrews, Jacksonville
  • Javier Lageyre, Weston
  • Isabella Puglisi, Miami Shores
  • Roxie Richbourg, Orlando
  • Khushi Talluru, Lakewood Ranch
  • McKenzie Williams, Boca Raton

Georgia

  • Amia Georges, Marietta
  • MiCai Haywood, Fairburn
  • Azriel Melvin, Atlanta
  • Nathanael Occilien-Similien, Covington
  • Ryann Richards, Powder Springs
  • Ilarose Robinson, Riverdale
  • Abigail Smith, Statesboro
  • Jordyn Spencer, Atlanta
  • Cedaisia Talton, Fort Valley

Illinois

  • Kayla Nelson, Frankfort
  • Reagan Sturgis, Cambridge Cty

Kansas

  • Alison Yee, Leawood

Louisiana

  • Elizabeth Garder, Mandeville
  • Hrilina Rakhs, Gretna

Maryland

  • Lance Carr, Clarksburg
  • Amber Johnson, Oxon Hill
  • Kaiya Jones, Ellicott City
  • Olivia Jones, Silver Spring
  • Danielle Nelson, Columbia
  • Caleb Oh, Gambrills
  • Kemery Oparah, Clinton
  • CiaRa Sejour, Ft Washington
  • Whitley Shields, Fort Washington

Massachusetts

  • Rose Warfield, Grafton

Michigan

  • Alexis Cornett, Highland
  • Miyana Holden, Bloomfield Hills
  • Sean Shelbrock, Montrose

Minnesota

  • Maxwell Parney, Rochester

Missouri

  • Michael Wren, Florissant

New Jersey

  • Darius Brown, Newark
  • Alexis Halm, South Orange
  • Kendall Henderson, Robbinsville
  • Diya Nair, Avenel
  • Denia Smith, Belle Mead

New York

  • Justin Alvarez, New York
  • Naeema Baksh, Rosedale
  • Cyruss Bell, Rochester
  • Aaliyah Summons, Port Jervis
  • Michael Taggart, Jamaica
  • Malaya Talavera, Hicksville
  • Sanaalee Troupe, Uniondale
  • Elsa Woodarek, Ellicottville
  • Darcie Wu, New York
  • Abibat Akinyele Yusifu, Bronx

North Carolina

  • Bryce Allen, Charlotte
  • Justin Fountain, Winston Salem
  • Joshua Hanflink, Greensboro
  • Journi Kirby, Concord
  • Britney Nyabaro, Wake Forest
  • Maya Roseboro, Wilmington

Ohio

  • Meghana Boda, Lewis Center
  • Skylar Blumenauer, Massillon
  • Isabella Green, Cleveland
  • Annabel Long, Bexley
  • Nolan Pastore, Hartville

Oklahoma

  • Emma Jeffrey, Yukon

Oregon

  • Kyler Wang, Portland

Pennsylvania

  • Arianna Gaiter, Pittsburgh
  • Victoria Ren, Sewickley
  • Zachary Sullivan, Pittsburgh
  • Bethany Washington, Hanover

South Carolina

  • Cadence Brown, Williston
  • Tyra Jefferson, Columbia

Texas

  • Maya Burns, McKinney
  • Marcus Drake, Rockwall
  • Samuel Draper, Converse
  • Theodore Hervey, San Antonio
  • Elizabeth Mielke, Prosper
  • Baani Sandhu, Irving
  • Andre Scott, Humble
  • Mason Thenor, Cypress
  • Destiny Weeden, Killeen

Virginia

  • Kortney Bostic, Shenandoah
  • Myles Bracey-Hairston, Lorton
  • Samantha Haywood, Vienna
  • Audrey Zorrilla, Midlothian

Washington

  • Simmi Sen, Vancouver

To apply for the next Dreamers, go here.

Previous articleLamar Odom Wants to be Rhode Island’s Next Head Coach | WATCH
Next articleWhere’s the Love?! Meghan Markle Sued by Half-sister Samantha Markle
Tibberly G. Richard and Caleb William Cox

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO