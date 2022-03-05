Disney Dreamers Mentored by Prominent African American Celebrities and Business Professionals | PhotosVideos

*If you are between the ages of 13 to 19 or know someone within this age group, the Disney Dreamer’s Academy educational mentorship program is worth learning more about.

Each year Walt Disney World selects 100 students and teens throughout the country to participate in a coveted opportunity.

The annual program is four days long but packs decades of career training, networking, and career education within that timeframe. Applying to the Disney Dreamers program is worth the effort.

“We are excited and honored to celebrate 15 years of Disney Dreamers Academy with this year’s class,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort Vice President and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “We’ve embraced this opportunity to amplify the event, and we’re thrilled to introduce new experiences, new career programs and new mentors.”

According to Walt Disney representatives, those new experiences include career-building workshops, networking sessions, mentorship connections and introductions to future professional opportunities at The Walt Disney Company and beyond.

The 2022 Disney Dreamers are given carte blanche access to some of the greatest minds and top professionals within their respective fields. A point worth marinating. Consider meeting Film Producer and Writer Ralph Farquhar, whose name appears on so many familiar shows including the newly revamped “The Proud Family”; Kelly L. Carter, ESPN’s “The Undefeated”; Scripps 2021 National Spelling Bee Champion “Zalia Avant-Garde”; Andre Robinson, award-winning voice and film actor. There is also a good mix of very seasoned professionals and younger professionals that are the same age group as Dreamers and perhaps some a bit younger. But the purpose is the same – to gain knowledge about what it takes to be successful in any career of choice and understand that success includes setbacks and failures.

Day one started with a cavalcade featuring Kelly Rowland, Dreamer’s Academy Ambassador and the100 Dreamers and an evening welcome celebration hosted by two former Academy graduates. The first day ended with a fireworks spectacular at Epcot’s French Island.

On day two Dreamers got lessons in networking and career training at the Disney Dreamers Career Academy. Dreamers were divided into groups based on career interests. The sessions included: Academy of Entertainment, Design, Media, Sports and Storytelling; Academy of Business, Social Media and Service Careers; and Academy of Sciences, Technology and Storytelling. Within these training sessions, the students interacted with Disney cast members and top professionals. There were also Deep Dive sessions at Disney University and throughout the campus. These session focused on careers in government, law, filmmaking Animation, graphic design, music, ASE, NatGeo and Entrepreneurship.

Day Three focused on image and branding. On hand for the branding session was Traci Powell, Walt Disney Executive; Mikki Taylor, TV personality, writer, and speaker. You may know her as a media icon formerly of Essence Magazine, and Lisa Nichols, motivational speaker, media personality and CEO of Motivating the Masses, Inc.

Nichols encouraged Dreamers to embrace who they are without apology and to understand that success is personal and is defined by each of us individually.

“Every day is a new day to write your story the way you want to write it,” proclaims Nichols. “You don’t have to start number 1. You don’t have to finish number 1. You just have to finish in a state that feels good to you.”

Day three also hosted the popular Conversations with… which is a live interactive interview series with celebrity and professional guests. Guests who spoke live on stage with host and reporter Janai Norman of “Good Morning America” were retired NBA player Quentin “Que” Richardson, Bruce Smith, creator and Executive Producer of The Proud Family and The Princess and the Frog, and Prentice Penny, Award-Winning Writer, Director and Producer of Insecure.

Sunday’s finale will culminate with the Disney Dreamers Academy graduation ceremony.

Here are the 100 students who were selected to participate in the 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy. We wish them all the best on this exciting opportunity!

Alabama

Tylor Anderson, Mobile

Ava Cocke, Fairhope

Nolan Hatcher, Birmingham

Mackenzie Hill, Hazel Green

Jaynie Turner, Helena

Arizona

Annalise Jones, Mesa

Prisha Shroff, Chandler

California

Jamila Abdelkarim, Fullerton

Roi Clinton, Manhattan Beach

Kayli Joy Cooper, Studio City

Kevin Gonzalez Ramirez, San Diego

Katherine Lawler. Livermore

Alex Zhang, Cupertino

Colorado

Caleb Hatch, Colorado Springs

Sophia Mitsuoka, Centennial

Florida

Ramon Abreu, Windermere

Christianna Alexander, Jacksonville

Zachary Andrews, Jacksonville

Javier Lageyre, Weston

Isabella Puglisi, Miami Shores

Roxie Richbourg, Orlando

Khushi Talluru, Lakewood Ranch

McKenzie Williams, Boca Raton

Georgia

Amia Georges, Marietta

MiCai Haywood, Fairburn

Azriel Melvin, Atlanta

Nathanael Occilien-Similien, Covington

Ryann Richards, Powder Springs

Ilarose Robinson, Riverdale

Abigail Smith, Statesboro

Jordyn Spencer, Atlanta

Cedaisia Talton, Fort Valley

Illinois

Kayla Nelson, Frankfort

Reagan Sturgis, Cambridge Cty

Kansas

Alison Yee, Leawood

Louisiana

Elizabeth Garder, Mandeville

Hrilina Rakhs, Gretna

Maryland

Lance Carr, Clarksburg

Amber Johnson, Oxon Hill

Kaiya Jones, Ellicott City

Olivia Jones, Silver Spring

Danielle Nelson, Columbia

Caleb Oh, Gambrills

Kemery Oparah, Clinton

CiaRa Sejour, Ft Washington

Whitley Shields, Fort Washington

Massachusetts

Rose Warfield, Grafton

Michigan

Alexis Cornett, Highland

Miyana Holden, Bloomfield Hills

Sean Shelbrock, Montrose

Minnesota

Maxwell Parney, Rochester

Missouri

Michael Wren, Florissant

New Jersey

Darius Brown, Newark

Alexis Halm, South Orange

Kendall Henderson, Robbinsville

Diya Nair, Avenel

Denia Smith, Belle Mead

New York

Justin Alvarez, New York

Naeema Baksh, Rosedale

Cyruss Bell, Rochester

Aaliyah Summons, Port Jervis

Michael Taggart, Jamaica

Malaya Talavera, Hicksville

Sanaalee Troupe, Uniondale

Elsa Woodarek, Ellicottville

Darcie Wu, New York

Abibat Akinyele Yusifu, Bronx

North Carolina

Bryce Allen, Charlotte

Justin Fountain, Winston Salem

Joshua Hanflink, Greensboro

Journi Kirby, Concord

Britney Nyabaro, Wake Forest

Maya Roseboro, Wilmington

Ohio

Meghana Boda, Lewis Center

Skylar Blumenauer, Massillon

Isabella Green, Cleveland

Annabel Long, Bexley

Nolan Pastore, Hartville

Oklahoma

Emma Jeffrey, Yukon

Oregon

Kyler Wang, Portland

Pennsylvania

Arianna Gaiter, Pittsburgh

Victoria Ren, Sewickley

Zachary Sullivan, Pittsburgh

Bethany Washington, Hanover

South Carolina

Cadence Brown, Williston

Tyra Jefferson, Columbia

Texas

Maya Burns, McKinney

Marcus Drake, Rockwall

Samuel Draper, Converse

Theodore Hervey, San Antonio

Elizabeth Mielke, Prosper

Baani Sandhu, Irving

Andre Scott, Humble

Mason Thenor, Cypress

Destiny Weeden, Killeen

Virginia

Kortney Bostic, Shenandoah

Myles Bracey-Hairston, Lorton

Samantha Haywood, Vienna

Audrey Zorrilla, Midlothian

Washington

Simmi Sen, Vancouver

To apply for the next Dreamers, go here.