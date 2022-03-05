Saturday, March 5, 2022
BIG TROUBLE for Brittney Griner! 🙁 – WNBA Star Detained in RUSSIA on Drug Charges

By Fisher Jack

Brittney Griner (screenshot)
*WNBA star Brittney Griner is in some serious trouble in Russia. She was reportedly detained after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow.

The detainment comes amid the escalating conflict created by Russia attacking Ukraine.

USA Basketball said it is monitoring the situation.

“Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns,” the tweet read.

Deion Sanders' Daughter Joins the Jackson State University Women's Basketball Team

The New York Times is reporting that the Russian Federal Customs Service detained Griner at Sheremetyevo Airport near Moscow after finding hashish oil vape cartridges in her luggage. The Customs Service didn’t identify her at the time, saying only that she’d won two Olympic gold medals.

A short time later, a Russian news service formally identified 31-year-old Griner as the person who was arrested, and a security video viewed by the Times shows a player that appears to be Griner going through security wearing a sweatshirt and face mask, and then it shows someone, presumably a customs employee, remove something from her bag.

Yahoo Sports also reports that Griner hasn’t posted on social media since Feb. 5. A statement released by the Customs Service says a criminal case has been opened into the “large-scale transportation of drugs.” In Russia, a conviction on those charges carries a sentence of 5-10 years in prison.

Griner has played in Russia during the offseason since 2015, where salaries are higher for WNBA players. Her reported arrest came several weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though Americans playing in Russia had not been advised to leave the country, with the WNBA continuing to “closely monitor the situation.”

Fisher Jack

