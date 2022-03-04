YFN Lucci Wants Out of Jail After Inmate Stabs Him, Bounty on His Head

*Incarcerated rapper YFN Lucci claims his life is in danger in jail as he awaits trial in his murder case.

According to new legal docs, a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail stabbed YFN Lucci last month while on a video call with someone on the outside, TMZ reports. Lucci also says “he’s been told there’s a bounty on his head among inmates,” per the report.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, YFN Lucci claims an inmate used a homemade shank to stab him from behind on Feb. 9. He now reportedly fears his life is in jeopardy if he remains in custody.

Per TMZ, the hip-hop star is “asking the judge to grant him bond so he can get the hell outta jail … and he says he would be down with 24-hour home confinement and wear a monitoring device.”

Last year, YFN Lucci was among a dozen suspects indicted in a 75-page, 105 count racketeering indictment focused on factions within the Bloods street gang, according to WSB-TV.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 at the time that “This indictment is unprecedented. Period. In Georgia. There’s been a huge spike in violent crime,” Willis said. “I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

Meanwhile, Lucci’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told the news site that his client is not guilty of all charges and made it very clear that the rapper is “not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”

Lucci is currently jailed for violating “the previous bond conditions in his murder case by going to a strip club and a recording studio,” per TMZ.