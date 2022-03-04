Friday, March 4, 2022
Will Smith Developing ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel with Michael B. Jordan

By Ny MaGee
I Am Legend sequel
Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan / Getty

*Will Smith is set to star in a sequel to “I Am Legend,” nearly 15 years after the release of the original post-apocalyptic thriller.

Warner Bros. is developing a follow-up with Smith starring opposite Michael B. Jordan, who will co-produce the movie alongside his co-star, Complex reports. 

Akiva Goldsman adapted the 2007 film from Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel and is returning to pen the sequel script. 

“I Am Legend” was released theatrically on Dec. 14, 2007, and reportedly earned $585 worldwide. 

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on a recent episode of “The Oprah Conversation,” Smith shared his disappointment over the box office success of the film.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, “I Am Legend” remains the biggest December opening for a non-Christmas release. Smith told Oprah that he was disappointed the film didn’t have a record-breaking $80 million dollar box office opening weekend. 

“I’m excited for 30 seconds, and then my mind drifts and I say to J, ‘Hey, why do you think we missed 80?’” Smith said, recalling the phone call he had with producing partner James Lassiter after the film’s $77 million opening. “He said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘No, it was 77, do you think if we would have adjusted the ending? Because I wanted the ending to feel more like “Gladiator.”‘ He’s like, ‘It’s the biggest opening in history, ever. What are you talking about?’ I’m like, ‘J, I get that, I’m just asking why do you think we missed the 80?’ And it’s the only time he ever hung up on me.”

A director has not yet been announced for the sequel.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

