Sam Jackson Talks 12-Year Quest to Get His New TV Series Made, His Mom and More

*Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars, appearing in the “Star Wars” and Marvel franchises, commercials and more. Yet, his latest project, the limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” took 12 years to get made. Jackson talks about the new series, his career and more in an interview with Kelefa Sanneh for CBS SUNDAY MORNING, to be broadcast Sunday, March 6 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

In “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Jackson portrays a 91-year-old man with dementia who briefly gets his memory back. The Apple TV limited series is co-produced by Jackson and his wife, actor LaTanya Richardson, and based on a book and screenplay by Walter Mosely. The story is personal for Jackson, whose mother died in 2012 after suffering from dementia. He says she didn’t know who he was for the last decade of her life.

“What I would give for her to, you know, just have one hour with me to say, you know, ‘I’m really proud of what you’ve done.’ Or for me to, you know, tell her that, ‘Everything that you did, you know, that you sacrificed and gave and pushed me and got me to, and got me to this place,’” Jackson says. “You know? To just, you know, thank her and love her.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Jackson talks about his early career, his work in the Marvel and “Star Wars” franchises and his acting in the classic “Pulp Fiction.” He talks about the challenges of getting projects made in Hollywood even for actors with his track record of success.

“People say they want to be in business with you, but they want to be in business with you the way they want to be in business with you,” Jackson says. “So, it’s still a fight in that way. … I wish that, you know, the all-Black network had as much money as, you know, Netflix to throw around. … And until they do, you have to go hat in hand to these other people who do have it.”

