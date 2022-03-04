Friday, March 4, 2022
Marian Lee Tapped to Replace Bozoma Saint John as Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix

By Ny MaGee
0

Netflix shake up
Marian Lee and Bozoma Saint John / Twitter

*Bozoma Saint John joined Netflix in 2020 as the streaming giant’s Chief Marketing Officer. Less than two years later she and the company are parting ways and Marian Lee has been tapped to take over the position. 

“Lee joined the company in July 2021 as vice president of marketing in the U.S. and Canada (UCAN in Netflix parlance), overseeing all of the campaigns for the company’s films and series,” per Variety

“Marian is a strategic marketer with deep experience not just in entertainment but also more broadly having worked at fashion and media brands,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer, said in a statement. “When she joined Netflix last year, she had an immediate impact on the marketing team and has demonstrated that she’s an exceptional leader, who understands how to drive conversations around brands and popular culture.”

READ MORE: Mo’Nique On Netflix Lawsuit and Tyler Perry Drama: Interview with TS Madison | WATCH

“Netflix is an incredible brand with the best content and creative teams in the world,” Lee said. “I am confident our most exciting work is ahead of us and I am honored to lead this best-in-class global marketing team into the future, and continue to connect our incredible series and films with audiences around the globe.”

Saint John’s departure from Netflix is described as “both mutual and amicable,” per the report. 

“I’ve loved working with Boz and have been inspired by her creativity and energy,” Sarandos said. “She has attracted world class marketers to the company and encouraged them to be innovative leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and we wish her the best.”

“I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations,” Saint John added. “It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful.”

Saint John was a rising star at Pepsi before joining Apple and helping launch the tech giant’s Apple Music service. She also served in a senior executive role at Uber and Endeavor.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

