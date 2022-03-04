CNN+ Announces Pricing ($5.99) – Previews Exclusive Offering for First Month of Launch | VIDEOs

*NEW YORK, NY – CNN announced today that CNN+ will debut this spring with an exclusive content offering that will be available for purchase at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Early subscribers that sign up within the first four weeks directly will have access to the “Deal of a Lifetime,” or 50% off the monthly plan – for life – as long as they remain subscribers.

“We’re thrilled to offer CNN+’s world-class journalism, premium storytelling and Interview Club platform at this attractive price,” said Andrew Morse, CNN EVP, Chief Digital Officer and Head of CNN+. “Nothing like CNN+ exists. There is no news and non-fiction streaming subscription offering available today, and only CNN can create and deliver a global news product with this kind of value to consumers.”

CNN+ offers subscribers three types of content: live, on-demand and interactive programming, including a whole new way to engage with CNN’s world-class journalism and storytelling.

“The once in a lifetime 50% off offer allows everyone interested and eager to subscribe to CNN+ to have access to it at an enticing price – for life,” said Alex MacCallum, CNN Worldwide Head of Product and General Manager for CNN+, “For less than a cup of coffee, subscribers will have access to live programming from some of the greatest journalists in the world, premium on-demand content and Interview Club – our interactive offering that is unlike anything else available on any streaming service today.”

CNN will have a single CNN app that will offer access to both CNN+ and TVE experiences, with easy navigation between the two. In the single CNN app, CNN+ customers can explore a range of new live, on-demand and interactive content through editorially-curated and personalized experiences that suit their interests. Pay-TV customers can also enjoy the TVE experience that they’ve known for years, including access to CNN’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN as well as a substantial on-demand offering, which will be available exclusively to pay-TV customers.

Additional CNN+ shows, talent, content offerings and business updates for 2022 and beyond will be released in the weeks, months and years to come.

About CNN

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary features and short films for theatrical and festival exhibitions, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of WarnerMedia.

