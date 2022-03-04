These Adoptive Parents Allegedly Killed 2 Toddlers 3 Months Before Reporting Them Missing | VIDEO

*Over a year ago news broke about two California brothers who went missing while under their adoptive parent’s supervision. At the time, the adoptive parents denied having anything to do with their disappearance. Well, they were arrested TUESDAY on suspicion of killing the toddlers.

Trezell West, 35, and his no-good wife Jacqueline West, 32, are currently locked up at the Kern County Jail. They both have been hit with several charges from two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and making a false report of an emergency.

“This morning I’m saddened to announce that the investigation has revealed that Orrin and Orson West are deceased,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said at a press conference. “The investigation has also revealed that they died three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ex-cop Brett Hankison NOT Guilty on All Charges Stemming from Botched Breonna Taylor Raid | VIDEO

The bodies of Orrin and Orson West have not been found. (DA Zimmer) declined to provide further details, due to the criminal trial.

If you remember this story, Trezell said Orrin and Orson were playing outside their home. Jacqueline was in the house wrapping Christmas presents, and Trezell said he was outside collecting firewood.

“I realized that I left the back gate open and I panicked and came inside the house, searched the house, me and my wife,” Trezell West told 23ABC. “Once that didn’t pan out, I got in the van, I looked down the street in both directions, it was getting dark, getting cold.”

He said he drove around looking for the boys until the sun started to set. He returned home and said Jacqueline decided it was time to call the police and report the boys missing.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: What ‘The Batman’s’ Zoë Kravitz & Robert Pattinson Learned About Each Other While Filming | WATCH