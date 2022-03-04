Aariel Maynor: Man Who Shot Jacqueline Avant Pleads Guilty to Her Murder

*The man arrested for the #LA home invasion and shooting death of #JacquelineAvant, wife of famed music executive #ClarenceAvant, has pleaded guilty.⁠

⁠

#AarielMaynor, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of robbing a home with a person present, according to CBS Los Angeles. He also admitted to shooting at the Avant’s security guard, who was unharmed during the home invasion.⁠

⁠

Maynor faces up to 170 years to life in prison.⁠

⁠

“This crime continues to shock the conscience. Mrs. Avant’s death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “In this case, the defendant is facing 170 years to life in prison and is ineligible for elderly parole. Our Bureau of Victim Services will continue to be in contact with the family and their representatives to offer trauma-informed services.”⁠

⁠

On Dec. 1 Maynor opened fire on the 81-year-old philanthropist after breaking into the Beverly Hills home. An hour later, he was captured in the Hollywood Hills where he accidentally shot himself in the foot while attempting to burglarize another home.

