Usher Regrets Not Dating Aaliyah: ‘She Was a Really Close Friend of Mine’ [VIDEO]

*Usher has revealed that he regrets not dating late singer Aaliyah back in the day.

While speaking with Daily Pop, the singer spoke about his friendship with fellow music legend Aaliyah, and how he should have taken their relationship more serious.

“Somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious, ’cause she was a really, really close friend of mine for a small amount of time, and then we just kind of disconnected—it was Aaliyah,” Usher explained.

“And we just didn’t get around to it, we just kinda talked but didn’t do it,” he added.

Hear more from Usher about it via the clip below.

In a recent interview, Usher confessed he wish he had the chance to date Aaliyah 😭 pic.twitter.com/1wFJB5g9c5 — AALIYAH LEGION (@AaliyahLegion) March 1, 2022

Aaliyah was briefly married to singer R. Kelly and she dated music mogul and Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash. She died at age 22 in an August 2001 plane crash.

Later in the interview, Usher shared that his celebrity first kiss was with singer Monica, and that she was a good kisser.

The 43-year-old Grammy-winning artist has been dating Jennifer Goicoechea since 2019. They share two kids together — daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond and their newborn son Sire Castrello Raymond.

Watch Usher talk about his relationship with Aaliyah below.