Thursday, March 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

Usher Regrets Not Dating Aaliyah: ‘She Was a Really Close Friend of Mine’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

User wanted to date Aaliyah
User and Aaliyah / Twitter

*Usher has revealed that he regrets not dating late singer Aaliyah back in the day. 

While speaking with Daily Pop, the singer spoke about his friendship with fellow music legend Aaliyah, and how he should have taken their relationship more serious. 

“Somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious, ’cause she was a really, really close friend of mine for a small amount of time, and then we just kind of disconnected—it was Aaliyah,” Usher explained.

“And we just didn’t get around to it, we just kinda talked but didn’t do it,” he added. 

Hear more from Usher about it via the clip below.

READ MORE: Jason Derulo Loses it in ‘Vegas – Attacks Men Who Called Him Usher | WATCH

Aaliyah was briefly married to singer R. Kelly and she dated music mogul and Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash. She died at age 22 in an August 2001 plane crash.

Later in the interview, Usher shared that his celebrity first kiss was with singer Monica, and that she was a good kisser.

The 43-year-old Grammy-winning artist has been dating Jennifer Goicoechea since 2019. They share two kids together — daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond and their newborn son Sire Castrello Raymond

Watch Usher talk about his relationship with Aaliyah below.

Previous articleRADIOSCOPE REWIND: Johnnie Cochran on How He Plans to Defend Todd Bridges of Attempted Murder (Listen)
Next articleMichael Jordan’s New Financial Model for NASCAR Revealed
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO