Tucker Carlson’s Racism on Display – He Wants to See Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT Score | WATCH

*It probably comes as no surprise that Tucker Carlson‘s racism is once again on display for the world to see in the wake of President Joe Biden’s nomination Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring justice Stephen Breyer

And with that in mind, Carlson wants the White House to release Brown Jackson’s Law School Admission Test (LSAT) score. And the bottom line question is for WHAT?!

After Biden described Jackson as “one of our nation’s top legal minds” during his State of the Union address, Carlson questioned her credentials. After all, last month, after Biden announced he was nominating her, Carlson commented that Jackson was chosen “on the basis of appearance.”

“Biden went on to mention someone called Ketanji Brown Jackson,” Carlson said on his show Wednesday night, reports Newsweek.

“That’s not a name most Americans know because Ketanji Brown Jackson has been an appellate judge for less than a year. But Joe Biden assured us she is, quote, ‘one of our top legal minds.'”

“So, is Ketanji Brown Jackson—a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing—one of the top legal minds in the entire country?” Carlson went on. “So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was.

“How did she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t you tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent, the next Learned Hand. It would seem like Americans in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that.”

You can see where this is headed because not once did this Fox clown ever demand to see the LSAT scores of any of former President Donald Trump’s conservative appointments to the court.

Tucker: It might be time for Joe Biden to let us know Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. Why wouldn’t he tell us that… pic.twitter.com/boPHU5PnMd — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2022

Carlson’s request/comment got the attention of a lot of people including Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison wrote on Twitter: “Judge Brown Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law, & was the editor of the Harvard Law review. She is the real deal. I’ve never heard ‘Tie Too Tight’ ask about lsat scores for other nominees, but typical of those who feel a bit ‘inadequate.'”

Judge Brown Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law, & was the editor of the Harvard Law review. She is the real deal. I’ve never heard “Tie Too Tight” ask about lsat scores for other nominees, but typical of those who feel a bit “inadequate.” https://t.co/GeU6qE1isG — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 3, 2022

“This is patently racist,” tweeted Richard Signorelli, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, adding that he was never asked for his LSAT score by any employer.

BTW, her LSAT score is probably phenomenal but no one asks for it as a qualifying measure for any legal position. I know I was never asked for it at the firms I worked for including @HughesHubbard & the @SDNYnews — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) March 3, 2022

The Nation’s Elie Mystal wrote: “It’s bad form at Harvard Law School to even *mention* your LSAT score and Tucker would know that if he wasn’t an idiot frozen dinner scion who literally couldn’t buy his way into Harvard or standardize test himself out of a paper bag.”

It’s bad form at Harvard Law School to even *mention* your LSAT score and Tucker would know that if he wasn’t an idiot frozen dinner scion who literally couldn’t buy his way into Harvard or standardize test himself out of a paper bag. https://t.co/QgDmyyWtqw — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote: “This is textbook racism. Not even a dog whistle. Show clips of Tucker asking for LSATs of a white candidate. Outside of the ridiculous argument that scores to get INTO law school are the measure of qualification, the presumption that Black pp are dumb is standard white supremacy.”

This is textbook racism. Not even a dog whistle. Show clips of Tucker asking for LSATs of a white candidate. Outside of the ridiculous argument that scores to get INTO law school are the measure of qualification, the presumption that Black pp are dumb is standard white supremacy. https://t.co/KmCC973RMz — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 3, 2022

As Salon reports, Jackson’s confirmation hearings have been set for March 21, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee, with Democrats aiming for a final vote by April 8. Although the current Senate is divided 50-50, Democrats could confirm Jackson with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, even if the nominee receives no Republican votes. Thanks to a precedent set by a previous Republican majority, Supreme Court nominations are not subject to the filibuster.