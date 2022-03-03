The Grammy Museum Presents A Tribute to Mary Wilson | VIDEO

*The GRAMMY Museum is thrilled to host a special evening celebrating the life of legendary Motown superstar, Mary Wilson. The program will consist of a panel discussion featuring Mary Wilson’s daughter Turkessa Babich, Claudette Robinson, and other family, friends, and celebrities.

The event will be held on March 4, in celebration of Mary’s birthday on March 6 and the release date of Mary Wilson’s The Motown Anthology, a deluxe 2-CD set that marks the first-ever comprehensive overview of Wilson’s Motown discography.

Attendees will have a chance to purchase a copy of The Motown Anthology as well as Mary’s book, Supreme Glamour, in the GRAMMY Museum’s Retail Store during the program.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WE REMEMBER: Mary Wilson, Founding Member of The Supremes Has Passed. She Was 76.

Singer, activist, author, fashion icon, actress, U.S. cultural ambassador, motivational speaker, dancer, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, trailblazer, legend, Supreme: Mary Wilson earned her place in music history. She was the only original member of The Supremes in every incarnation of the groundbreaking group from beginning to end (1961 to 1977) but her story didn’t end when The Supremes did. Wilson the world-renowned performer was an advocate for social and economic challenges in the U.S. and abroad and used her fame and flair to promote diverse humanitarian efforts including ending hunger, raising HIV/AIDS awareness, and encouraging world peace. October 11, 2018, The Music Modernization Act was passed. Mary played a key role in explaining its importance to members of Congress and how it directly affected artists. She was always fighting for artist rights and was seated in the Senate chambers when it unanimously passed. She continued making music, performing to adoring fans around the world, wrote several best-selling books, and continued to protect artist rights and promote the legacy of the Supremes.

Member Check – In: 6:00pm

Nonmember Check – In / Doors: 6:30pm

Show Time: 7:00pm

