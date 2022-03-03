RADIOSCOPE REWIND: Johnnie Cochran on How He Plans to Defend Todd Bridges of Attempted Murder (Listen)

*This is Radioscope Rewind, where we jump into the vault and dust off some of Radioscope’s most buzzed-about segments to revisit (or perhaps introduce) to a whole new generation. Actor Todd Bridges is back in the public eye thanks to his entertaining run and fourth place finish on last month’s “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Most people on the CBS reality show knew that Bridges was the “Willis” of “Whatchu talkin’ ’bout Willis” from the 80s sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes.” And Bridges at times spoke to his housemates about his criminal past and former drug use, habits rooted in a tumultuous childhood that included alcohol-fueled physical abuse from his father, and sexual abuse by a family friend.

Radioscope was all over Todd’s biggest brush with the law, his 1988 arrest for attempted murder. He was arrested and tried for trying to kill drug dealer Kenneth “Tex” Clay in a Los Angeles crack house. A witness ended up testifying that Bridges wasn’t at the shooting, and the actor was acquitted of all charges by a jury. But before he was set free, Radioscope’s late writer Cameron Turner got the scoop about his upcoming trial and what his defense would be during this May 30, 1989 interview with Todd’s superstar defense attorney.

Three years before he famously and successfully defended Orenthal James Simpson in the “Trial of the Century,” here is Johnnie Cochran on his planned defense of Todd Bridges for the December 1988 attempted murder of a crack dealer.

https://eurweb.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/RADIOSCOPE-REWIND-Johnnie-Cochran-Defends-Todd-Bridges-of-Attempted-Murder-05-30-89.mp3

From then…to now.

Todd Bridges, now a 56-year-old father of two who says he’s been clean since 1993, got into it last month with his “Celebrity Big Brother” housemate Cynthia Bailey of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” It’s all love between them now, but Bridges appeared to have a flashback to his 80s self one night during a heated argument with the former model.

Watch below, beginning at the 0:51 mark: