Thursday, March 3, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Kanye West Kidnaps and Buries Pete Davidson in Video for ‘Eazy’ Track [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Kanye West / Getty
Kanye West / Getty

*Kanye West (AKA Ye) has taken his vitriol for SNL star Pete Davidson to the next level by releasing a disturbing video showing a claymation version of the actor being buried alive.

West 44, took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to drop the visuals for his song “Eazy”, featuring rapper The Game and the footage finds him taking aim at Davidson, 28, who is allegedly dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In the video, a claymation Davidson is kidnapped, tied up, and buried alive. A garden of roses then grows around the grave that West is then seen standing on top of as the lyrics, “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass” are heard.

At the end of the video the words, “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE,” appear on the screen.

Skete is Ye’s nickname for Davidson. Check out the video below.

READ MORE: It’s OVER Kanye – Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Many fans are outraged over the video, which was released amid reports that Kardashian has been declared legally single by a California judge. 

As we reported earlier, Kardashian‘s request to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with Ye was granted by a judge in a Wednesday morning hearing. 

The ruling also concluded that the reality tv star will be dropping her “West” last name.

While Ye did not appear at the virtual hearing, his lawyers were present and did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, but did list out his requests before she was declared single. He asked that any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies, which the judge granted. However, the judge rejected two other requests which included Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust and that if Kim remarries she would waive the “marital privilege,” TMZ reports.

This news comes after the rapper was accused of attempting to slow down their divorce proceedings by challenging their prenuptial agreement in court. 

Previous articleKirk Franklin Joins AT&Ts Class of 2022 Black Future Makers! | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO