Kanye West Kidnaps and Buries Pete Davidson in Video for ‘Eazy’ Track [WATCH]

*Kanye West (AKA Ye) has taken his vitriol for SNL star Pete Davidson to the next level by releasing a disturbing video showing a claymation version of the actor being buried alive.

West 44, took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to drop the visuals for his song “Eazy”, featuring rapper The Game and the footage finds him taking aim at Davidson, 28, who is allegedly dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In the video, a claymation Davidson is kidnapped, tied up, and buried alive. A garden of roses then grows around the grave that West is then seen standing on top of as the lyrics, “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass” are heard.

At the end of the video the words, “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE,” appear on the screen.

Skete is Ye’s nickname for Davidson. Check out the video below.

Many fans are outraged over the video, which was released amid reports that Kardashian has been declared legally single by a California judge.

As we reported earlier, Kardashian‘s request to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with Ye was granted by a judge in a Wednesday morning hearing.

The ruling also concluded that the reality tv star will be dropping her “West” last name.

While Ye did not appear at the virtual hearing, his lawyers were present and did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, but did list out his requests before she was declared single. He asked that any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies, which the judge granted. However, the judge rejected two other requests which included Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust and that if Kim remarries she would waive the “marital privilege,” TMZ reports.

This news comes after the rapper was accused of attempting to slow down their divorce proceedings by challenging their prenuptial agreement in court.