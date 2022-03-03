Jesse Williams and Ex-Wife Settle Child Custody Dispute

*“Grey’s Anatomy” star, Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee have reached a child custody agreement — after Aryn sought to strip her ex of joint custody.

Their new amended agreement will allow Williams’ children to visit him while in New York to do a Broadway play. He will also have the power to veto COVID-19-related issues with their two kids, TMZ reports.

We previously reported, per Radar Online, that the actor’s ex wanted primary custody of their children and accused Jesse of failing to follow a custody schedule they originally agreed on. As a result, she wanted a court order to strip Williams of joint custody and award her the primary caregiver of the children. She also accused Williams of threatening to call the police on her over their custody disputes.

In her motion, Aryn asked the court to change the custody agreement to state Jesse Williams has visitation, instead of joint custody. In the past, she accused him of not giving her a heads up on his shooting schedules. Reportedly, Aryn says Jesse’s behavior has caused a negative impact on their children.

Here’s more from TMZ:

According to docs, the exes were in court last week when the judge signed off on a few custody modifications. Although Aryn and Jesse maintain shared legal custody … the judge denied her request to reduce his physical time with the kids — presumably because he’s gonna be spending a lot of time in NYC. As a result, the judge is now giving Jesse 4 consecutive days with the children — 8-year-old Sadie and 6-year-old Maceo — in NYC each month, and 2 of those days can be weekends.

Drake-Lee claims that since Williams’ exit from “Grey’s Anatomy” in May 2021, his schedule has been all over the place, allegedly making it difficult for him to maintain their custody agreement.