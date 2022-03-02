Zoë Kravitz Reveals Catwoman is Bisexual in ‘The Batman’

*Zoë Kravitz has revealed that she played her version of Catwoman as bisexual.

The actress stars opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Batman,” which arrives in theaters this Friday. In the film, Kravitz plays nightclub worker Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), who flirts with the Caped Crusader and refers to a female companion named Anika as “baby.”

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” Kravitz told Pedestrian when asked about Kyle’s sexuality.

Director Matt Reeves told the outlet, “In terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said, which I loved, was that [Kyle is] drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore, and Anika is like a stray and she loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has to her mother who she lost, who was a stray anymore.”

“So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure,” he added. “She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

According to PEOPLE, “The Batman” focuses on Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his transformation into Batman.

Kravitz told Empire that she studied cats to help her master the physicality of her Catwoman performance.

“We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement,” she explained.

Adding, “This is an origin story for Selina. So it’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale.”

Kravitz follows in the famous footsteps of Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Pfeiffer as just a few of the actresses who have portrayed Catwoman on the big screen.