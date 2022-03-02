Wednesday, March 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

Zoë Kravitz Reveals Catwoman is Bisexual in ‘The Batman’

By Ny MaGee
0

Zoe Kravitz - The Batman
Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz attend “The Batman” World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

*Zoë Kravitz has revealed that she played her version of Catwoman as bisexual.

The actress stars opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Batman,” which arrives in theaters this Friday. In the film, Kravitz plays nightclub worker Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), who flirts with the Caped Crusader and refers to a female companion named Anika as “baby.”

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” Kravitz told Pedestrian when asked about Kyle’s sexuality. 

Director Matt Reeves told the outlet, “In terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said, which I loved, was that [Kyle is] drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore, and Anika is like a stray and she loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has to her mother who she lost, who was a stray anymore.”

READ MORE: ‘The Batman’ Colin Farrell & John Turturro Expose Thrilling Scences | Watch

“So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure,” he added. “She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

According to PEOPLE, “The Batman” focuses on Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his transformation into Batman.

Kravitz told Empire that she studied cats to help her master the physicality of her Catwoman performance. 

“We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement,” she explained.

Adding, “This is an origin story for Selina. So it’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale.”

Kravitz follows in the famous footsteps of Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Pfeiffer as just a few of the actresses who have portrayed Catwoman on the big screen.

Previous articleRaymond Santana (CP5 Exoneree) Files to Divorce Deelishis – They BOTH Say the Other Cheated!
Next articleHere’s How ‘Lucky’ Jones Got Lucky and Made it Out of Ukraine | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO