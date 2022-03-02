WINNERS of the 2022 AAFCA Awards

*LOS ANGELES — The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) held the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards tonight in Los Angeles at the SLS Hotel. As previously announced “King Richard” and “The Harder They Fall” each won four AAFCA Awards with “King Richard” taking top honors for Best Actor (Will Smith, whose award was accepted by presenter Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Mr. Smith was unable to attend in person), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Breakout Actor (Saniyya Sidney) and Emerging Director (Reinaldo Marcus Green) and “The Harder They Fall” winning Best Picture, Best Ensemble, Best Music (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z) and Best Director (Jeymes Samuel) honors. Other winners included Best Actress Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) who was unable to attend and accepted via video, Best Supporting Actor Corey Hawkins (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Best Screenplay (“Don’t Look Up” written by Adam McKay), “Who We Are” for Best Independent Feature and “Summer of Soul” for Best Documentary. The ceremony was presided over by AAFCA president Gil Robertson, and co-hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and Alesha Reneé.

AAFCA also presented several special achievement honors. Oscar® nominated documentary ATTICA, received the prestigious AAFCA Stanley & Karen Kramer Award for Social Justice, which was presented to the film’s director Stanley Nelson by AAFCA president Gil Robertson and Karen Kramer, head of the Stanley Kramer Library and steward of the late filmmaker’s legacy of using cinema as a tool to highlight social justice issues. The Cinema Vanguard award was presented to the Sony Motion Picture Group. The Building Change Award, presented by Lowes, was presented to producer / executive Roxanne Avent-Taylor, co-founder of Hidden Empire Film Group. The Salute to Excellence award was presented to John Gibson who leads diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for the MPA. The innovator award presented by Nissan, was presented to two-time Oscar® nominee and six-time Grammy-winning composer Terence Blanchard.

The event’s presenters included DeWanda Wise (“The Harder they Fall”, “Jurassic World Dominion”), Karen Sharpe-Kramer, Meagan Good (“Harlem”, “Think Like A Man”), Franklin Leonard (Film Executive, Founder of Black List), Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (“Cyrano”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Jay Ellis (“Insecure”), Travon Free “Academy Award Winner, Writer – “The Daily Show”), Algee Smith (“Euphoria”, “The Hate U Give”), Nicole Brown (“Boyz n the Hood”, Executive Producer – “This is the End”), Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”, “Luke Cage”), and filmmaker Shaka King (“Judas And The Black Messiah”).

WINNERS | 13TH ANNUAL AAFCA AWARDS

Best Picture: “The Harder They Fall”

Best Director: Jeymes Samuel (“The Harder They Fall”)

Best Screenplay: “Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay)

Best Actor: Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Best Actress: Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Best Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Breakout Actor: Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”)

Best Ensemble: “The Harder They Fall”

Emerging Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”)

Best Music: “The Harder They Fall” (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z)

Best Independent Feature: “Who We Are”

Best Documentary: “Summer of Soul”

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organization’s primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African descended talent to cinematic and television culture – from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA members are a geographically diverse cross-section of journalists, covering all genres of the cinematic arts, while representing multiple mediums – including print, TV, radio broadcast and online. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million. As a non-profit organization, AAFCA is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit AAFCA.com.

source: Perception PR