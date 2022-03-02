Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Lil Wayne Hangs with Skip Bayless at His LA Home [PHOTOS]

By Ny MaGee
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

*Skip Bayless, host of FOX Sports’ Undisputed, and hip-hop star Lil Wayne have an unlikely friendship that fans of the rapper seem to be quite intrigued with. 

Bayless and his wife made time on their vacation to hang out with Weezy for a night at his Los Angeles mansion, Hip Hop DX reports. 

“Ernestine and I drove out to visit our friend Lil Wayne,” Bayless wrote on Instagram on Sunday (February 27). “Great time, lotta laughs, talking sports, music and life. Ernestine took this and didn’t quite get the LeBrons I was wearing just for Laker fanatic Wayne. (OK, I was being a little sarcastic since his squad is five under .500.”

Check out a few photos of the visit below. 

READ MORE: Lil Wayne’s Security Guard Threatens Legal Action Over Assault Rifle Incident

 

Skip shared several photos of him and his wife hanging with the Cash Money rapper and his friend Scoob. Skip is said to be a fan of Weezy’s music. 

“Here’s another shot of our visit to Lil Wayne’s, this one including his man Scoob, who knows his sports at least as well as he knows his music,” Baylass continued. “If only this convo could’ve been taped. On second thought.”

Wayne is known to be a massive fan of the LA Lakers and nobody slanders star player LeBron James more than Skip Bayless, so “the Lakers most likely came up in conversation as the team was blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night in alarming fashion, despite James pouring in 32 points,” per Hip Hop DX.

Skip made a point to note in one post that he wore LeBron sneakers for his Weezy visit, which he cropped out of the images he posted on Instagram — see below.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

