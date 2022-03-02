H.E.R. Talks Being Cast in ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Film Adaptation | WATCH

*On THE REAL airing Wednesday, March 2nd, award-winning recording artist H.E.R. talks about being cast in the musical film adaption of “The Color Purple,” her first acting role.

Garcelle Beauvais:

H.E.R., you also recently been cast in your first film role, and it’s a big one, you’re going to be starring as Squeak in the new movie adaptation of “The Color Purple” with a great cast. How does it feel that this is your first part?

H.E.R.

Ah man, you have no idea. I mean, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. Like Adrienne, I’ve looked up to you. I’ve looked up to all of you but like, you know, you have a very special place in my heart since I was a kid and so to be in that position now and to be able to sing and act in a film is so dope, it’s so surreal. I feel like I’m on my way to an EGOT and hopefully then win an Oscar as an actress. It’s such an iconic film, so to be part of it is really, really dope.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: James Harden Got His Wish… Again, and That’s A Problem for the NBA

Adrienne Houghton:

Thank you for that.

Garcelle Beauvais:

How did you find out that you got the part?

H.E.R.

Oh my gosh, I talked to the director Blitz. And at first, it was a musical conversation, because, he was like, you’re know we’re doing this film, it’s going to be music, it’s going to be remix, something you won’t expect. Then, we were just having conversations about the music and just kind of vibing and then later on, the conversation turned into a role, and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, oh my gosh.’ And it became real for me and then we just both got really excited, and I was ready, I was like, ok, let’s do this.”

This episode airs Wednesday, March 2nd on THE REAL— check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its eighth season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication, with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, reflect the viewing audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. The show prides itself on strong powerful women using their platform to discuss timely and topical issues. Their frankness and honesty combined with their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships. Unlike other talk shows, these collective fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made The Real a daily destination for multicultural women. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Tenia L. Watson is executive producer and David Goldman is co-executive producer.

source: telepixtv.com