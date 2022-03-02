FBI Arrests TikTok Star After His Shoes Connects Him to Armed Robberies [VIDEO]

*A popular TikTok user has been linked to a string of robberies across Detroit after Federal agents connected the shoes he wore in his viral videos to each crime.

As reported by the Detroit News, Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 22, confessed to crimes after he was arrested by FBI agents on Wednesday. Terrell-Hannah is accused of robbing four convenience stores over a three-month period.

Investigators caught a break in the case after reviewing over a dozen videos posted to Terrell-Hannah’s TikTok account ChozenWrld, which has more than 149,000 followers.

OTHER NEWS: If Putin Slashes the West’s Oil Supplies All Bets Are Off 🙁 | VIDEOs

Here’s more from Complex:

All four crimes were described in a similar fashion. The first was reported on Dec. 1 at a Commerce Township 7-Eleven, with the suspect carrying a handgun. Similar crimes then occurred on Jan. 13, Jan. 26, and Feb. 1, with witnesses describing the same outfit each time. For the latter robbery, which occurred at an Old West Tobacco store, investigators noticed the suspect had pink or red hair peeking out from his black ski mask.

An anonymous tip led investigators to Terrell-Hannah’s TikTok account, and authorities were able to connect his white Nikes with red spots directly to the crime.

Per the report, an FBI task officer said in the complaint, “Based on my training and experience, I believe due to [Terrell-Hannah’s] light complexion, the victims of armed robberies, observing him under the circumstances and wearing the clothing described above, could describe him as either white or black. … These shoes are similar in appearance to the shoes worn in the above referenced armed robberies.”

After Terrell-Hannah became the primary suspect in the robberies, investigators surveilled his home and raided it on Wednesday, leading to “the seizure of items believed to be used in the armed robberies.”

“[Chozen Terrell-Hannah] admitted to committing all four of the above-described armed robberies and acknowledged using the black backpack with a floral pattern in all four of the armed robberies,” the officer concluded.

Terrell-Hannah is charged with robbery affecting interstate commerce and possessing a firearm during a violent crime. He faces more than 20 years in prison.