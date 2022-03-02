Wednesday, March 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

FBI Arrests TikTok Star After His Shoes Connects Him to Armed Robberies [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Chozen Terrell-Hannah arrested
Chozen Terrell-Hannah / YouTube screenshot

*A popular TikTok user has been linked to a string of robberies across Detroit after Federal agents connected the shoes he wore in his viral videos to each crime.

As reported by the Detroit News, Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 22, confessed to crimes after he was arrested by FBI agents on Wednesday. Terrell-Hannah is accused of robbing four convenience stores over a three-month period. 

Investigators caught a break in the case after reviewing over a dozen videos posted to Terrell-Hannah’s TikTok account ChozenWrld, which has more than 149,000 followers. 

OTHER NEWS: If Putin Slashes the West’s Oil Supplies All Bets Are Off 🙁 | VIDEOs

Here’s more from Complex:

All four crimes were described in a similar fashion. The first was reported on Dec. 1 at a Commerce Township 7-Eleven, with the suspect carrying a handgun. Similar crimes then occurred on Jan. 13, Jan. 26, and Feb. 1, with witnesses describing the same outfit each time. For the latter robbery, which occurred at an Old West Tobacco store, investigators noticed the suspect had pink or red hair peeking out from his black ski mask.

An anonymous tip led investigators to Terrell-Hannah’s TikTok account, and authorities were able to connect his white Nikes with red spots directly to the crime.

Per the report, an FBI task officer said in the complaint, “Based on my training and experience, I believe due to [Terrell-Hannah’s] light complexion, the victims of armed robberies, observing him under the circumstances and wearing the clothing described above, could describe him as either white or black. … These shoes are similar in appearance to the shoes worn in the above referenced armed robberies.”

After Terrell-Hannah became the primary suspect in the robberies, investigators surveilled his home and raided it on Wednesday, leading to “the seizure of items believed to be used in the armed robberies.”

“[Chozen Terrell-Hannah] admitted to committing all four of the above-described armed robberies and acknowledged using the black backpack with a floral pattern in all four of the armed robberies,” the officer concluded.

Terrell-Hannah is charged with robbery affecting interstate commerce and possessing a firearm during a violent crime. He faces more than 20 years in prison.

Previous articleIf Putin Slashes the West’s Oil Supplies All Bets Are Off 🙁 | VIDEOs
Next articleH.E.R. Talks Being Cast in ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Film Adaptation | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO