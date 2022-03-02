Here’s What You Should Know About Your ‘Digital Identity’ [VIDEO]

*

everyone will likely be able to obtain a digital identity card for their smartphone alongside their traditional identity card.

So, what does the term “digital identity” actually mean?

Digital identity, which has the potential to change these processes, is both the ability to authenticate who we are online safely and seamlessly – and the tools and services that make it happen. This can make it easier to navigate the digital world, reduce the costs to buy and sell online, and help people who lack formal proof of their identity access essential services, powering economic gains across the globe.Some countries, companies and organizations have already adopted digital identity services to make this happen.

What kind of data is needed to establish a digital identity?

That depends on who is asking. Your digital identity could include traditional forms of your ID that you may have scanned and downloaded online, like a digital version of your driver’s license, but it also could include an array of data unique to you — from your physical biometrics, such as a live selfie, to the dynamic information associated with your devices, such as your IP address and location, to behavioral signatures, such as the way you hold your phone or how fast your type your name. All these data points can be packaged to let you verify who you are and to easily authenticate yourself whenever you access a digital service or account.

One of the benefits of a digital identity service includes “faster, streamlined access to your online life without unnecessarily sharing personal data,” per the report.

In order to create a digital identity, you need these three components:

A legal identity such as that held by a natural or legal person

A verification process carried out by a certified party (such as a bank) to ensure that the legal identity belongs to the person presenting it

Authentication credentials for connecting to the verified digital account (e.g. PIN/password, biometrics, mobile device)

“Services are increasingly being used electronically in our society, which is why we are also making identity cards digital. This is just one sign of Finland’s goal to be a pioneer of digitalization. Digital identity cards will make the day-to-day life of citizens easier in many ways and will help build a virtual Finland,” says Minister of local Government Sirpa Paatero.

“The pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital identity— when we’re opening a new account at an online retailer, taking a test virtually, or checking in for a doctor’s appointment,” per Mastercard.com.

“The European Union, the U.S. and other countries are beginning to establish regulatory frameworks around digital identity — not only to ensure the technology can be widely used but to safeguard privacy for consumers,” per the report.