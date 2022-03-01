Young Thug Offers to Help African Immigrants ‘Get Out Of Ukraine’ Amid Border Racism | VIDEO

*Young Thug is taking action following reports that African nationals in Ukraine are been prevented from safely crossing the border amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine with the goal to “denazify” the former Soviet Union republic, according to reports.

Videos shared on social media show Ukrainian border and security forces stopping African nationals, mostly students, from boarding trains headed to the border regions. Some of the officials are seen pushing African nationals as they attempt to leave Ukraine.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the African Union (AU) says it is “disturbed” by these reports.

In a statement late Monday, the pan-African body said: “[A]ll people have the right to cross international borders during conflict, and as such, should enjoy the same rights to cross to safety from the conflict in Ukraine, notwithstanding their nationality or racial identity.”

After catching wind that African immigrants are being unfairly treated at Ukraine’s borders, Young Thug took to his Instagram Stories on Feb. 27 to offer his support to the country’s African population.

“If some of my rap brothers are in I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense [sic] they not letting us pass,” he wrote. “Who ever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP I’m ready.”

Many African students travel to Ukraine for affordable education. Now they’re being told to save themselves. Heartbreaking.💔 https://t.co/1PZSOMYEt4 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 28, 2022

Last week, Cardi B weighed in on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though she feared speaking out might get her “killed.”

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” she tweeted. “War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

According to the United Nations, about 422,000 people have fled Ukraine amid the raging conflict.

