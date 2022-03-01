Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Young Thug Offers to Help African Immigrants ‘Get Out Of Ukraine’ Amid Border Racism | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

Young Thug - EURweb.com
Rapper Young Thug (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*Young Thug is taking action following reports that African nationals in Ukraine are been prevented from safely crossing the border amid Russia’s invasion of the country. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine with the goal to “denazify” the former Soviet Union republic, according to reports. 

Videos shared on social media show Ukrainian border and security forces stopping African nationals, mostly students, from boarding trains headed to the border regions. Some of the officials are seen pushing African nationals as they attempt to leave Ukraine.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the African Union (AU) says it is “disturbed” by these reports. 

In a statement late Monday, the pan-African body said: “[A]ll people have the right to cross international borders during conflict, and as such, should enjoy the same rights to cross to safety from the conflict in Ukraine, notwithstanding their nationality or racial identity.”

After catching wind that African immigrants are being unfairly treated at Ukraine’s borders, Young Thug took to his Instagram Stories on Feb. 27 to offer his support to the country’s African population. 

“If some of my rap brothers are in I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense [sic] they not letting us pass,” he wrote. “Who ever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP I’m ready.”

 Last week, Cardi B weighed in on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though she feared speaking out might get her “killed.”

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” she tweeted. “War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

According to the United Nations, about 422,000 people have fled Ukraine amid the raging conflict.

Watch the video report below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

