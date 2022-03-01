Tuesday, March 1, 2022
EURVideoNews: Warrant Issued for Amazon Driver in Road Rage Shooting | VIDEOs

By Fisher Jack
Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones of Philadelphia. Jones is accused of shooting a man after a minor accident on Sunday afternoon (02/27/22).

*Investigators with the Clifton Heights Police Department (near Philadelphia) are searching for an Amazon delivery driver who they say shot a man Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing before the altercation got physical.

The victim, 58, was transported to the University of Penn Hospital, where he is in critical condition. Police have identified Anthony Jones of Philadelphia as the Amazon delivery driver and shooter. A warrant is out for his arrest

Get the full story via the videos below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB:

Wait! There’s more.

If you’re wondering about the driver having a gun in his truck, in a statement, Amazon said its drivers are not allowed to carry a firearm even if they are legally licensed.

Below is a surveillance video of the incident.

The news you want – unfiltered.
COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

