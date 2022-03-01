EURVideoNews: Warrant Issued for Amazon Driver in Road Rage Shooting | VIDEOs

*Investigators with the Clifton Heights Police Department (near Philadelphia) are searching for an Amazon delivery driver who they say shot a man Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing before the altercation got physical.

The victim, 58, was transported to the University of Penn Hospital, where he is in critical condition. Police have identified Anthony Jones of Philadelphia as the Amazon delivery driver and shooter. A warrant is out for his arrest

If you’re wondering about the driver having a gun in his truck, in a statement, Amazon said its drivers are not allowed to carry a firearm even if they are legally licensed.

Below is a surveillance video of the incident.