Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Vivica A Fox Says Laverne Cox was ‘Tacky’ with Her Will & Jada ‘Entanglement’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Laverne Cox - Will & Jada (Getty)
Laverne Cox – Will & Jada (Getty)

*On Sunday (as we reported earlier), actress Laverne Cox hosted the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet where she interviewed other major stars including Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Although the night went pretty well for her, fans couldn’t get over her viral moment with the famous couple.

Laverne was in the middle of thanking Will and Jada “for all the years of joy you’ve brought us” when she mentioned one of the biggest moments in their relationship. Laverne said: “Thank you. We can’t wait for more ‘Red Table Talk’ and more entanglements.” She was referring to the “Matrix” star’s extramarital relationship with singer August Alsina in 2015. While many found the moment to be funny, Laverne was also labeled “messy” for bringing that up. As many know, the word “entanglement” went viral when Jada confirmed her relationship with Alsina, 29, but refused to actually call it an affair.

The hosts of “Cocktails With Queens” weighed on the viral moment on their latest episode and co-host Vivica A. Fox was just not here for it. Check out the IG video below for what she had to say.

Fisher Jack

