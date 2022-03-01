Tuesday, March 1, 2022
The Game Slams Dr. Dre, Praises Kanye and Talks Being Kicked Out G-Unit [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
the game - rapper
 Hip-hop artist The Game (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

*Compton rapper The Game paid a visit to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast and he stirred up some controversy by taking shots at Dr. Dre. 

Wearing a black ski mask and sunglasses, Game implied Dre has barely had an impact on his hip-hip career after he signed to the famed producer’s Aftermath Records.

“It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than Dre did for me my whole career,” said Game, who recently collaborated with Ye on “Eazy” and performed with him at his DONDA Experience in Miami last week.

The Game also addressed being kicked out of G-Unit, saying: “I’m kicked out the group… Well, guess what, you don’t fu**ing kick me out the group. I’m the G in G-Unit. F**k you mean?”

The full “Drink Champs” interview drops later this week. Watch a sneak peek below.

Ny MaGee
